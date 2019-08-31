Friday Night Blitz: August 30, 2019

Scores courtesy of the Iowa High School Athletic Association

CLASS 4A:

District 1

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 29, Sioux City, North 18 ( (ND))

Des Moines, Lincoln 20, Des Moines, East 18 ( (ND))

Sioux City, East 20, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 13 ( (ND))

Ankeny at Ankeny Centennial ( (ND))

Des Moines, Roosevelt at Des Moines, Hoover ( (ND))

Waukee at Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines ( (ND))



District 2

Fort Dodge 65, Mason City 0 ( (ND))

Marshalltown 55, Des Moines, North 14 ( (ND))

Valley, West Des Moines 31, Southeast Polk 20 ( (ND))

Ankeny at Ankeny Centennial ( (ND))

Des Moines, Roosevelt at Des Moines, Hoover ( (ND))



District 3

Waterloo, West 26, Waterloo, East 19 ( (ND))

Ames at Cedar Falls ( (ND))

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy ( (ND))

Cedar Rapids, Washington at Prairie, Cedar Rapids ( (ND))

Davenport, North at Dubuque, Hempstead ( (ND))

Dubuque, Senior at Linn-Mar, Marion ( (ND))



District 4

North Scott, Eldridge 14, Iowa City, West 7 ( (ND))

Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont at Pleasant Valley ( (ND))

Davenport, Central at Muscatine ( (ND))

Davenport, North at Dubuque, Hempstead ( (ND))

Dubuque, Senior at Linn-Mar, Marion ( (ND))

Iowa City, City High at Iowa City, Liberty ( (ND))



District 5

Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont at Pleasant Valley ( (ND))

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy ( (ND))

Cedar Rapids, Washington at Prairie, Cedar Rapids ( (ND))

Davenport, Central at Muscatine ( (ND))

Ottumwa at Burlington ( (ND))

United Township, IL at Davenport, West ( (ND))



District 6

Des Moines, Lincoln 20, Des Moines, East 18 ( (ND))

Fort Dodge 65, Mason City 0 ( (ND))

Norwalk 26, Indianola 3 ( (ND))

Ottumwa at Burlington ( (ND))

Urbandale at Johnston ( (ND))

Waukee at Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines ( (ND))



District 7

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 29, Sioux City, North 18 ( (ND))

Marshalltown 55, Des Moines, North 14 ( (ND))

Valley, West Des Moines 31, Southeast Polk 20 ( (ND))

Ames at Cedar Falls ( (ND))

Urbandale at Johnston ( (ND))

CLASS 3A:

District 1

Harlan 27, Denison-Schleswig 22 ( (ND))

Sioux Center 33, LeMars 32 ( (ND))

Sioux City, East 20, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 13 ( (ND))

Spirit Lake 39, Spencer 21 ( (ND))

Cherokee, Washington at Storm Lake ( (ND))

Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff-Luton ( (ND))



District 2

Glenwood 44, Carroll 28 ( (ND))

Pella 14, Dallas Center-Grimes 0 ( (ND))

Boone at Ballard ( (ND))

Gilbert at Webster City ( (ND))

Humboldt at Algona ( (ND))

Perry at Greene County ( (ND))



District 3

Independence 49, Oelwein 0 ( (ND))

Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 17, West Delaware, Manchester 15 ( (ND))

Waterloo, West 26, Waterloo, East 19 ( (ND))

Waukon 36, Decorah 7 ( (ND))

Waverly-Shell Rock 18, North Fayette Valley 7 ( (ND))

Crestwood, Cresco at Charles City ( (ND))



District 4

Central DeWitt 20, Center Point-Urbana 10 ( (ND))

Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 17, West Delaware, Manchester 15 ( (ND))

Washington 27, Marion 6 ( (ND))

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 35, Regina, Iowa City 0 ( (ND))

Epworth, Western Dubuque at Clinton ( (ND))

Maquoketa at Anamosa ( (ND))



District 5

Central DeWitt 20, Center Point-Urbana 10 ( (ND))

Mount Pleasant 42, Clear Creek-Amana 20 ( (ND))

North Scott, Eldridge 14, Iowa City, West 7 ( (ND))

Epworth, Western Dubuque at Clinton ( (ND))

Iowa City, City High at Iowa City, Liberty ( (ND))



District 6

Fort Madison 17, Central Lee, Donnellson 0 ( (ND))

Knoxville 16, Fairfield 9 ( (ND))

Mount Pleasant 42, Clear Creek-Amana 20 ( (ND))

Washington 27, Marion 6 ( (ND))

Keokuk at Davis County, Bloomfield ( (ND))

Solon at Mount Vernon ( (ND))



District 7

Knoxville 16, Fairfield 9 ( (ND))

Pella 14, Dallas Center-Grimes 0 ( (ND))

Grinnell at Mid-Prairie, Wellman ( (ND))

PCM, Monroe at Newton ( (ND))

Pella Christian at Oskaloosa ( (ND))

South Tama County, Tama at Benton Community ( (ND))



District 8

Carlisle 24, Winterset 14 ( (ND))

Norwalk 26, Indianola 3 ( (ND))

Bondurant-Farrar at A-D-M, Adel ( (ND))

Boone at Ballard ( (ND))

Gilbert at Webster City ( (ND))

Nevada at North Polk, Alleman ( (ND))



District 9

Carlisle 24, Winterset 14 ( (ND))

Glenwood 44, Carroll 28 ( (ND))

Harlan 27, Denison-Schleswig 22 ( (ND))

Bondurant-Farrar at A-D-M, Adel ( (ND))

Creston-O/M at Chariton ( (ND))

Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff-Luton ( (ND))

CLASS 2A:

District 1

Sioux Center 33, LeMars 32 ( (ND))

Western Christian, Hull 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 0 ( (ND))

Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley at West Sioux, Hawarden ( (ND))

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids at West Lyon, Inwood ( (ND))

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at Okoboji, Milford ( (ND))

Sheldon at Sibley-Ocheyedan ( (ND))



District 2

Estherville Lincoln Central 26, Forest City 12 ( (ND))

Southeast Valley 27, Hampton-Dumont 6 ( (ND))

Spirit Lake 39, Spencer 21 ( (ND))

West Hancock, Britt 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 26 ( (ND))

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL at Roland-Story, Story City ( (ND))

Humboldt at Algona ( (ND))



District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg 22, New Hampton 18 ( (ND))

Clear Lake 56, Osage 12 ( (ND))

Estherville Lincoln Central 26, Forest City 12 ( (ND))

Southeast Valley 27, Hampton-Dumont 6 ( (ND))

Crestwood, Cresco at Charles City ( (ND))

Iowa Falls-Alden at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo ( (ND))



District 4

Independence 49, Oelwein 0 ( (ND))

Waukon 36, Decorah 7 ( (ND))

Waverly-Shell Rock 18, North Fayette Valley 7 ( (ND))

Cascade, Western Dubuque at Monticello ( (ND))

Iowa Falls-Alden at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo ( (ND))

Maquoketa at Anamosa ( (ND))

District 5

Camanche 41, Northeast, Goose Lake 7 ( (ND))

Mediapolis 46, West Burlington 7 ( (ND))

Tipton 34, North Cedar, Stanwood 0 ( (ND))

Wapello 26, Louisa-Muscatine 12 ( (ND))

Solon at Mount Vernon ( (ND))

West Branch at West Liberty ( (ND))

District 6

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 24, East Marshall, LeGrand 20 ( (ND))

Fort Madison 17, Central Lee, Donnellson 0 ( (ND))

Williamsburg 14, West Marshall, State Center 7 ( (ND))

Centerville at Albia ( (ND))

Grinnell at Mid-Prairie, Wellman ( (ND))

Keokuk at Davis County, Bloomfield ( (ND))

District 7

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 42, Union, La Porte City 13 ( (ND))

Williamsburg 14, West Marshall, State Center 7 ( (ND))

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL at Roland-Story, Story City ( (ND))

Nevada at North Polk, Alleman ( (ND))

South Tama County, Tama at Benton Community ( (ND))

Vinton-Shellsburg at Alburnett ( (ND))

District 8

Atlantic 49, Saydel 13 ( (ND))

Clarke, Osceola 50, Martensdale-St. Marys 35 ( (ND))

Centerville at Albia ( (ND))

Creston-O/M at Chariton ( (ND))

Des Moines Christian at West Central Valley, Stuart ( (ND))

PCM, Monroe at Newton ( (ND))

District 9

Atlantic 49, Saydel 13 ( (ND))

OABCIG 49, Ridge View 8 ( (ND))

Perry at Greene County ( (ND))

Red Oak at Southwest Valley ( (ND))

Shenandoah at Clarinda ( (ND))

St. Albert, Council Bluffs at Kuemper Catholic, Carroll ( (ND))

CLASS 1A:

District 1

Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 27, Unity Christian, Orange City 20 ( (ND))

Western Christian, Hull 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 0 ( (ND))

Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley at West Sioux, Hawarden ( (ND))

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids at West Lyon, Inwood ( (ND))

Emmetsburg at Bishop Garrigan, Algona ( (ND))

Sheldon at Sibley-Ocheyedan ( (ND))

District 2

Manson Northwest Webster 8, Ogden 6 ( (ND))

Pocahontas Area/L-M 20, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 2 ( (ND))

South Central Calhoun 44, East Sac County 0 ( (ND))

South Hardin 19, South Hamilton, Jewell 14 ( (ND))

Woodward-Granger 50, Madrid 0 ( (ND))

Belmond-Klemme at Eagle Grove ( (ND))

District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg 22, New Hampton 18 ( (ND))

Clear Lake 56, Osage 12 ( (ND))

Dike-New Hartford 48, Denver 0 ( (ND))

Lake Mills 24, Newman Catholic, Mason City 8 ( (ND))

North Butler 6, Nashua-Plainfield 2 ( (ND))

Sumner-Fredericksburg 40, Postville 14 ( (ND))

District 4

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 42, Union, La Porte City 13 ( (ND))

Camanche 41, Northeast, Goose Lake 7 ( (ND))

Edgewood-Colesburg 28, Bellevue 7 ( (ND))

Tipton 34, North Cedar, Stanwood 0 ( (ND))

Cascade, Western Dubuque at Monticello ( (ND))

West Branch at West Liberty ( (ND))

District 5

Durant 24, Wilton 0 ( (ND))

Highland, Riverside 55, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 6 ( (ND))

Mediapolis 46, West Burlington 7 ( (ND))

Sigourney-Keota 34, Pekin 14 ( (ND))

Wapello 26, Louisa-Muscatine 12 ( (ND))

Van Buren Community at Cardinal, Eldon ( (ND))

District 6

Dike-New Hartford 48, Denver 0 ( (ND))

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 24, East Marshall, LeGrand 20 ( (ND))

Jesup 7, Hudson 5 ( (ND))

North Linn, Troy Mills 53, Starmont 0 ( (ND))

South Hardin 19, South Hamilton, Jewell 14 ( (ND))

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 35, Regina, Iowa City 0 ( (ND))

District 7

Interstate 35, Truro 34, Central Decatur, Leon 6 ( (ND))

Pleasantville 45, Lynnville-Sully 14 ( (ND))

Wayne, Corydon 22, Woodward Academy 12 ( (ND))

Woodward-Granger 50, Madrid 0 ( (ND))

Colfax-Mingo at BCLUW, Conrad ( (ND))

Pella Christian at Oskaloosa ( (ND))

District 8

Mount Ayr 28, Nodaway Valley 6 ( (ND))

Panorama, Panora 25, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0 ( (ND))

ACGC at IKM-Manning ( (ND))

Des Moines Christian at West Central Valley, Stuart ( (ND))

Earlham at Van Meter ( (ND))

Shenandoah at Clarinda ( (ND))

District 9

MVAOCOU 20, MMCRU 0 ( (ND))

South Central Calhoun 44, East Sac County 0 ( (ND))

Cherokee, Washington at Storm Lake ( (ND))

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia ( (ND))

Underwood at AHSTW ( (ND))

West Monona – Whiting at Missouri Valley ( (ND))

CLASS A:

District 1

Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 27, Unity Christian, Orange City 20 ( (ND))

Hinton 20, Woodbury Central, Moville 0 ( (ND))

MVAOCOU 20, MMCRU 0 ( (ND))

Westwood, Sloan 41, Akron-Westfield 6 ( (ND))

Graettinger-Terril at South O’Brien, Paullina ( (ND))

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at Okoboji, Milford ( (ND))

District 2

Alta/Aurelia 27, Lawton-Bronson 7 ( (ND))

Manson Northwest Webster 8, Ogden 6 ( (ND))

OABCIG 49, Ridge View 8 ( (ND))

Panorama, Panora 25, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0 ( (ND))

Pocahontas Area/L-M 20, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 2 ( (ND))

ACGC at IKM-Manning ( (ND))



District 3

North Union 26, Central Springs 6 ( (ND))

Saint Ansgar 66, West Fork, Sheffield 14 ( (ND))

West Hancock, Britt 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 26 ( (ND))

Belmond-Klemme at Eagle Grove ( (ND))

Emmetsburg at Bishop Garrigan, Algona ( (ND))

Graettinger-Terril at South O’Brien, Paullina ( (ND))



District 4

Lake Mills 24, Newman Catholic, Mason City 8 ( (ND))

North Butler 6, Nashua-Plainfield 2 ( (ND))

North Linn, Troy Mills 53, Starmont 0 ( (ND))

North Union 26, Central Springs 6 ( (ND))

Saint Ansgar 66, West Fork, Sheffield 14 ( (ND))

Sumner-Fredericksburg 40, Postville 14 ( (ND))

South Winneshiek, Calmar at MFL MarMac ( (ND))



District 5

B-G-M, Brooklyn 35, Lisbon 8 ( (ND))

East Buchanan, Winthrop 44, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 38 (OT)

Edgewood-Colesburg 28, Bellevue 7 ( (ND))

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 52, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 13 ( (ND))

South Winneshiek, Calmar at MFL MarMac ( (ND))

Vinton-Shellsburg at Alburnett ( (ND))



District 6

B-G-M, Brooklyn 35, Lisbon 8 ( (ND))

Durant 24, Wilton 0 ( (ND))

Grundy Center 29, Belle Plaine 12 ( (ND))

Highland, Riverside 55, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 6 ( (ND))

Sigourney-Keota 34, Pekin 14 ( (ND))

Van Buren Community at Cardinal, Eldon ( (ND))



District 7

East Buchanan, Winthrop 44, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 38 (OT)

Grundy Center 29, Belle Plaine 12 ( (ND))

Jesup 7, Hudson 5 ( (ND))

North Tama, Traer 61, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0 ( (ND))

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 52, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 13 ( (ND))

Colfax-Mingo at BCLUW, Conrad ( (ND))



District 8

Clarke, Osceola 50, Martensdale-St. Marys 35 ( (ND))

Interstate 35, Truro 34, Central Decatur, Leon 6 ( (ND))

North Tama, Traer 61, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0 ( (ND))

Pleasantville 45, Lynnville-Sully 14 ( (ND))

Wayne, Corydon 22, Woodward Academy 12 ( (ND))

District 9

Mount Ayr 28, Nodaway Valley 6 ( (ND))

Tri-Center, Neola 35, Riverside, Oakland 22 ( (ND))

Earlham at Van Meter ( (ND))

Red Oak at Southwest Valley ( (ND))

St. Albert, Council Bluffs at Kuemper Catholic, Carroll ( (ND))

Underwood at AHSTW ( (ND))



District 10

Alta/Aurelia 27, Lawton-Bronson 7 ( (ND))

Hinton 20, Woodbury Central, Moville 0 ( (ND))

Tri-Center, Neola 35, Riverside, Oakland 22 ( (ND))

Westwood, Sloan 41, Akron-Westfield 6 ( (ND))

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia ( (ND))

West Monona – Whiting at Missouri Valley ( (ND))

CLASS 8:

District

WACO, Wayland at North Shelby, MO ( (ND))



District 1

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 72, Ar-We-Va, Westside 28 ( (ND))

Harris-Lake Park 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 18 ( (ND))

Newell-Fonda 52, Collins-Maxwell 44 ( (ND))

St. Mary’s, Remsen 26, Audubon 25 ( (ND))

Kingsley-Pierson at Woodbine ( (ND))

West Bend-Mallard at Glidden-Ralston ( (ND))

West Harrison, Mondamin at River Valley, Correctionville ( (ND))



District 2

Harris-Lake Park 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 18 ( (ND))

Rockford 78, West Central, Maynard 20 ( (ND))

Springville 45, Tripoli 16 ( (ND))

Central, Elkader at Janesville ( (ND))

Don Bosco, Gilbertville at Gladbrook-Reinbeck ( (ND))

Easton Valley at Dunkerton ( (ND))

Kee, Lansing at Riceville ( (ND))

Northwood-Kensett at Siouxland Christian – Whiting ( (ND))



District 3

Central City 49, Colo-Nesco 6 ( (ND))

Rockford 78, West Central, Maynard 20 ( (ND))

Springville 45, Tripoli 16 ( (ND))

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 56, AGWSR, Ackley 6 ( (ND))

Central, Elkader at Janesville ( (ND))

Easton Valley at Dunkerton ( (ND))

Kee, Lansing at Riceville ( (ND))

Midland, Wyoming at Lone Tree ( (ND))



District 4

English Valleys, North English 47, Meskwaki Settlement School 22 ( (ND))

Midland, Wyoming at Lone Tree ( (ND))

WACO, Wayland at North Shelby, MO ( (ND))



District 5

Central City 49, Colo-Nesco 6 ( (ND))

English Valleys, North English 47, Meskwaki Settlement School 22 ( (ND))

Moravia 51, Twin Cedars, Bussey 12 ( (ND))

Newell-Fonda 52, Collins-Maxwell 44 ( (ND))

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 56, AGWSR, Ackley 6 ( (ND))

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Baxter ( (ND))

Don Bosco, Gilbertville at Gladbrook-Reinbeck ( (ND))

Seymour at Melcher-Dallas ( (ND))



District 6

Moravia 51, Twin Cedars, Bussey 12 ( (ND))

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 57, Griswold 6 ( (ND))

East Union, Afton at East Mills ( (ND))

Essex at Lamoni ( (ND))

Lenox at Sidney ( (ND))

Seymour at Melcher-Dallas ( (ND))



District 7

CAM, Anita 64, Bedford 28 ( (ND))

Fremont-Mills, Tabor 50, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2 ( (ND))

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 57, Griswold 6 ( (ND))

East Union, Afton at East Mills ( (ND))

Essex at Lamoni ( (ND))

Lenox at Sidney ( (ND))



District 8

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 72, Ar-We-Va, Westside 28 ( (ND))

CAM, Anita 64, Bedford 28 ( (ND))

Fremont-Mills, Tabor 50, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2 ( (ND))

St. Mary’s, Remsen 26, Audubon 25 ( (ND))

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Baxter ( (ND))

Kingsley-Pierson at Woodbine ( (ND))

West Bend-Mallard at Glidden-Ralston ( (ND))

West Harrison, Mondamin at River Valley, Correctionville ( (ND))



District 9

Northwood-Kensett at Siouxland Christian – Whiting ( (ND))