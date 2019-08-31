Friday Night Blitz: August 30, 2019

Scores courtesy of the Iowa High School Athletic Association
CLASS 4A:
District 1
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 29, Sioux City, North 18 ( (ND))
Des Moines, Lincoln 20, Des Moines, East 18 ( (ND))
Sioux City, East 20, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 13 ( (ND))
Ankeny at Ankeny Centennial ( (ND))
Des Moines, Roosevelt at Des Moines, Hoover ( (ND))
Waukee at Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines ( (ND))
District 2
Fort Dodge 65, Mason City 0 ( (ND))
Marshalltown 55, Des Moines, North 14 ( (ND))
Valley, West Des Moines 31, Southeast Polk 20 ( (ND))
Ankeny at Ankeny Centennial ( (ND))
Des Moines, Roosevelt at Des Moines, Hoover ( (ND))
District 3
Waterloo, West 26, Waterloo, East 19 ( (ND))
Ames at Cedar Falls ( (ND))
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy ( (ND))
Cedar Rapids, Washington at Prairie, Cedar Rapids ( (ND))
Davenport, North at Dubuque, Hempstead ( (ND))
Dubuque, Senior at Linn-Mar, Marion ( (ND))
District 4
North Scott, Eldridge 14, Iowa City, West 7 ( (ND))
Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont at Pleasant Valley ( (ND))
Davenport, Central at Muscatine ( (ND))
Davenport, North at Dubuque, Hempstead ( (ND))
Dubuque, Senior at Linn-Mar, Marion ( (ND))
Iowa City, City High at Iowa City, Liberty ( (ND))
District 5
Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont at Pleasant Valley ( (ND))
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Cedar Rapids, Kennedy ( (ND))
Cedar Rapids, Washington at Prairie, Cedar Rapids ( (ND))
Davenport, Central at Muscatine ( (ND))
Ottumwa at Burlington ( (ND))
United Township, IL at Davenport, West ( (ND))
District 6
Des Moines, Lincoln 20, Des Moines, East 18 ( (ND))
Fort Dodge 65, Mason City 0 ( (ND))
Norwalk 26, Indianola 3 ( (ND))
Ottumwa at Burlington ( (ND))
Urbandale at Johnston ( (ND))
Waukee at Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines ( (ND))
District 7
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 29, Sioux City, North 18 ( (ND))
Marshalltown 55, Des Moines, North 14 ( (ND))
Valley, West Des Moines 31, Southeast Polk 20 ( (ND))
Ames at Cedar Falls ( (ND))
Urbandale at Johnston ( (ND))
CLASS 3A:
District 1
Harlan 27, Denison-Schleswig 22 ( (ND))
Sioux Center 33, LeMars 32 ( (ND))
Sioux City, East 20, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 13 ( (ND))
Spirit Lake 39, Spencer 21 ( (ND))
Cherokee, Washington at Storm Lake ( (ND))
Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff-Luton ( (ND))
District 2
Glenwood 44, Carroll 28 ( (ND))
Pella 14, Dallas Center-Grimes 0 ( (ND))
Boone at Ballard ( (ND))
Gilbert at Webster City ( (ND))
Humboldt at Algona ( (ND))
Perry at Greene County ( (ND))
District 3
Independence 49, Oelwein 0 ( (ND))
Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 17, West Delaware, Manchester 15 ( (ND))
Waterloo, West 26, Waterloo, East 19 ( (ND))
Waukon 36, Decorah 7 ( (ND))
Waverly-Shell Rock 18, North Fayette Valley 7 ( (ND))
Crestwood, Cresco at Charles City ( (ND))
District 4
Central DeWitt 20, Center Point-Urbana 10 ( (ND))
Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 17, West Delaware, Manchester 15 ( (ND))
Washington 27, Marion 6 ( (ND))
Xavier, Cedar Rapids 35, Regina, Iowa City 0 ( (ND))
Epworth, Western Dubuque at Clinton ( (ND))
Maquoketa at Anamosa ( (ND))
District 5
Central DeWitt 20, Center Point-Urbana 10 ( (ND))
Mount Pleasant 42, Clear Creek-Amana 20 ( (ND))
North Scott, Eldridge 14, Iowa City, West 7 ( (ND))
Epworth, Western Dubuque at Clinton ( (ND))
Iowa City, City High at Iowa City, Liberty ( (ND))
District 6
Fort Madison 17, Central Lee, Donnellson 0 ( (ND))
Knoxville 16, Fairfield 9 ( (ND))
Mount Pleasant 42, Clear Creek-Amana 20 ( (ND))
Washington 27, Marion 6 ( (ND))
Keokuk at Davis County, Bloomfield ( (ND))
Solon at Mount Vernon ( (ND))
District 7
Knoxville 16, Fairfield 9 ( (ND))
Pella 14, Dallas Center-Grimes 0 ( (ND))
Grinnell at Mid-Prairie, Wellman ( (ND))
PCM, Monroe at Newton ( (ND))
Pella Christian at Oskaloosa ( (ND))
South Tama County, Tama at Benton Community ( (ND))
District 8
Carlisle 24, Winterset 14 ( (ND))
Norwalk 26, Indianola 3 ( (ND))
Bondurant-Farrar at A-D-M, Adel ( (ND))
Boone at Ballard ( (ND))
Gilbert at Webster City ( (ND))
Nevada at North Polk, Alleman ( (ND))
District 9
Carlisle 24, Winterset 14 ( (ND))
Glenwood 44, Carroll 28 ( (ND))
Harlan 27, Denison-Schleswig 22 ( (ND))
Bondurant-Farrar at A-D-M, Adel ( (ND))
Creston-O/M at Chariton ( (ND))
Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff-Luton ( (ND))
CLASS 2A:
District 1
Sioux Center 33, LeMars 32 ( (ND))
Western Christian, Hull 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 0 ( (ND))
Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley at West Sioux, Hawarden ( (ND))
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids at West Lyon, Inwood ( (ND))
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at Okoboji, Milford ( (ND))
Sheldon at Sibley-Ocheyedan ( (ND))
District 2
Estherville Lincoln Central 26, Forest City 12 ( (ND))
Southeast Valley 27, Hampton-Dumont 6 ( (ND))
Spirit Lake 39, Spencer 21 ( (ND))
West Hancock, Britt 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 26 ( (ND))
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL at Roland-Story, Story City ( (ND))
Humboldt at Algona ( (ND))
District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg 22, New Hampton 18 ( (ND))
Clear Lake 56, Osage 12 ( (ND))
Estherville Lincoln Central 26, Forest City 12 ( (ND))
Southeast Valley 27, Hampton-Dumont 6 ( (ND))
Crestwood, Cresco at Charles City ( (ND))
Iowa Falls-Alden at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo ( (ND))
District 4
Independence 49, Oelwein 0 ( (ND))
Waukon 36, Decorah 7 ( (ND))
Waverly-Shell Rock 18, North Fayette Valley 7 ( (ND))
Cascade, Western Dubuque at Monticello ( (ND))
Iowa Falls-Alden at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo ( (ND))
Maquoketa at Anamosa ( (ND))
District 5
Camanche 41, Northeast, Goose Lake 7 ( (ND))
Mediapolis 46, West Burlington 7 ( (ND))
Tipton 34, North Cedar, Stanwood 0 ( (ND))
Wapello 26, Louisa-Muscatine 12 ( (ND))
Solon at Mount Vernon ( (ND))
West Branch at West Liberty ( (ND))
District 6
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 24, East Marshall, LeGrand 20 ( (ND))
Fort Madison 17, Central Lee, Donnellson 0 ( (ND))
Williamsburg 14, West Marshall, State Center 7 ( (ND))
Centerville at Albia ( (ND))
Grinnell at Mid-Prairie, Wellman ( (ND))
Keokuk at Davis County, Bloomfield ( (ND))
District 7
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 42, Union, La Porte City 13 ( (ND))
Williamsburg 14, West Marshall, State Center 7 ( (ND))
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL at Roland-Story, Story City ( (ND))
Nevada at North Polk, Alleman ( (ND))
South Tama County, Tama at Benton Community ( (ND))
Vinton-Shellsburg at Alburnett ( (ND))
District 8
Atlantic 49, Saydel 13 ( (ND))
Clarke, Osceola 50, Martensdale-St. Marys 35 ( (ND))
Centerville at Albia ( (ND))
Creston-O/M at Chariton ( (ND))
Des Moines Christian at West Central Valley, Stuart ( (ND))
PCM, Monroe at Newton ( (ND))
District 9
Atlantic 49, Saydel 13 ( (ND))
OABCIG 49, Ridge View 8 ( (ND))
Perry at Greene County ( (ND))
Red Oak at Southwest Valley ( (ND))
Shenandoah at Clarinda ( (ND))
St. Albert, Council Bluffs at Kuemper Catholic, Carroll ( (ND))
CLASS 1A:
District 1
Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 27, Unity Christian, Orange City 20 ( (ND))
Western Christian, Hull 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 0 ( (ND))
Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley at West Sioux, Hawarden ( (ND))
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids at West Lyon, Inwood ( (ND))
Emmetsburg at Bishop Garrigan, Algona ( (ND))
Sheldon at Sibley-Ocheyedan ( (ND))
District 2
Manson Northwest Webster 8, Ogden 6 ( (ND))
Pocahontas Area/L-M 20, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 2 ( (ND))
South Central Calhoun 44, East Sac County 0 ( (ND))
South Hardin 19, South Hamilton, Jewell 14 ( (ND))
Woodward-Granger 50, Madrid 0 ( (ND))
Belmond-Klemme at Eagle Grove ( (ND))
District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg 22, New Hampton 18 ( (ND))
Clear Lake 56, Osage 12 ( (ND))
Dike-New Hartford 48, Denver 0 ( (ND))
Lake Mills 24, Newman Catholic, Mason City 8 ( (ND))
North Butler 6, Nashua-Plainfield 2 ( (ND))
Sumner-Fredericksburg 40, Postville 14 ( (ND))
District 4
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 42, Union, La Porte City 13 ( (ND))
Camanche 41, Northeast, Goose Lake 7 ( (ND))
Edgewood-Colesburg 28, Bellevue 7 ( (ND))
Tipton 34, North Cedar, Stanwood 0 ( (ND))
Cascade, Western Dubuque at Monticello ( (ND))
West Branch at West Liberty ( (ND))
District 5
Durant 24, Wilton 0 ( (ND))
Highland, Riverside 55, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 6 ( (ND))
Mediapolis 46, West Burlington 7 ( (ND))
Sigourney-Keota 34, Pekin 14 ( (ND))
Wapello 26, Louisa-Muscatine 12 ( (ND))
Van Buren Community at Cardinal, Eldon ( (ND))
District 6
Dike-New Hartford 48, Denver 0 ( (ND))
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 24, East Marshall, LeGrand 20 ( (ND))
Jesup 7, Hudson 5 ( (ND))
North Linn, Troy Mills 53, Starmont 0 ( (ND))
South Hardin 19, South Hamilton, Jewell 14 ( (ND))
Xavier, Cedar Rapids 35, Regina, Iowa City 0 ( (ND))
District 7
Interstate 35, Truro 34, Central Decatur, Leon 6 ( (ND))
Pleasantville 45, Lynnville-Sully 14 ( (ND))
Wayne, Corydon 22, Woodward Academy 12 ( (ND))
Woodward-Granger 50, Madrid 0 ( (ND))
Colfax-Mingo at BCLUW, Conrad ( (ND))
Pella Christian at Oskaloosa ( (ND))
District 8
Mount Ayr 28, Nodaway Valley 6 ( (ND))
Panorama, Panora 25, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0 ( (ND))
ACGC at IKM-Manning ( (ND))
Des Moines Christian at West Central Valley, Stuart ( (ND))
Earlham at Van Meter ( (ND))
Shenandoah at Clarinda ( (ND))
District 9
MVAOCOU 20, MMCRU 0 ( (ND))
South Central Calhoun 44, East Sac County 0 ( (ND))
Cherokee, Washington at Storm Lake ( (ND))
Treynor at Logan-Magnolia ( (ND))
Underwood at AHSTW ( (ND))
West Monona – Whiting at Missouri Valley ( (ND))
CLASS A:
District 1
Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 27, Unity Christian, Orange City 20 ( (ND))
Hinton 20, Woodbury Central, Moville 0 ( (ND))
MVAOCOU 20, MMCRU 0 ( (ND))
Westwood, Sloan 41, Akron-Westfield 6 ( (ND))
Graettinger-Terril at South O’Brien, Paullina ( (ND))
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at Okoboji, Milford ( (ND))
District 2
Alta/Aurelia 27, Lawton-Bronson 7 ( (ND))
Manson Northwest Webster 8, Ogden 6 ( (ND))
OABCIG 49, Ridge View 8 ( (ND))
Panorama, Panora 25, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0 ( (ND))
Pocahontas Area/L-M 20, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 2 ( (ND))
ACGC at IKM-Manning ( (ND))
District 3
North Union 26, Central Springs 6 ( (ND))
Saint Ansgar 66, West Fork, Sheffield 14 ( (ND))
West Hancock, Britt 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 26 ( (ND))
Belmond-Klemme at Eagle Grove ( (ND))
Emmetsburg at Bishop Garrigan, Algona ( (ND))
Graettinger-Terril at South O’Brien, Paullina ( (ND))
District 4
Lake Mills 24, Newman Catholic, Mason City 8 ( (ND))
North Butler 6, Nashua-Plainfield 2 ( (ND))
North Linn, Troy Mills 53, Starmont 0 ( (ND))
North Union 26, Central Springs 6 ( (ND))
Saint Ansgar 66, West Fork, Sheffield 14 ( (ND))
Sumner-Fredericksburg 40, Postville 14 ( (ND))
South Winneshiek, Calmar at MFL MarMac ( (ND))
District 5
B-G-M, Brooklyn 35, Lisbon 8 ( (ND))
East Buchanan, Winthrop 44, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 38 (OT)
Edgewood-Colesburg 28, Bellevue 7 ( (ND))
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 52, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 13 ( (ND))
South Winneshiek, Calmar at MFL MarMac ( (ND))
Vinton-Shellsburg at Alburnett ( (ND))
District 6
B-G-M, Brooklyn 35, Lisbon 8 ( (ND))
Durant 24, Wilton 0 ( (ND))
Grundy Center 29, Belle Plaine 12 ( (ND))
Highland, Riverside 55, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 6 ( (ND))
Sigourney-Keota 34, Pekin 14 ( (ND))
Van Buren Community at Cardinal, Eldon ( (ND))
District 7
East Buchanan, Winthrop 44, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 38 (OT)
Grundy Center 29, Belle Plaine 12 ( (ND))
Jesup 7, Hudson 5 ( (ND))
North Tama, Traer 61, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0 ( (ND))
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 52, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 13 ( (ND))
Colfax-Mingo at BCLUW, Conrad ( (ND))
District 8
Clarke, Osceola 50, Martensdale-St. Marys 35 ( (ND))
Interstate 35, Truro 34, Central Decatur, Leon 6 ( (ND))
North Tama, Traer 61, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0 ( (ND))
Pleasantville 45, Lynnville-Sully 14 ( (ND))
Wayne, Corydon 22, Woodward Academy 12 ( (ND))
District 9
Mount Ayr 28, Nodaway Valley 6 ( (ND))
Tri-Center, Neola 35, Riverside, Oakland 22 ( (ND))
Earlham at Van Meter ( (ND))
Red Oak at Southwest Valley ( (ND))
St. Albert, Council Bluffs at Kuemper Catholic, Carroll ( (ND))
Underwood at AHSTW ( (ND))
District 10
Alta/Aurelia 27, Lawton-Bronson 7 ( (ND))
Hinton 20, Woodbury Central, Moville 0 ( (ND))
Tri-Center, Neola 35, Riverside, Oakland 22 ( (ND))
Westwood, Sloan 41, Akron-Westfield 6 ( (ND))
Treynor at Logan-Magnolia ( (ND))
West Monona – Whiting at Missouri Valley ( (ND))
CLASS 8:
District
WACO, Wayland at North Shelby, MO ( (ND))
District 1
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 72, Ar-We-Va, Westside 28 ( (ND))
Harris-Lake Park 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 18 ( (ND))
Newell-Fonda 52, Collins-Maxwell 44 ( (ND))
St. Mary’s, Remsen 26, Audubon 25 ( (ND))
Kingsley-Pierson at Woodbine ( (ND))
West Bend-Mallard at Glidden-Ralston ( (ND))
West Harrison, Mondamin at River Valley, Correctionville ( (ND))
District 2
Harris-Lake Park 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 18 ( (ND))
Rockford 78, West Central, Maynard 20 ( (ND))
Springville 45, Tripoli 16 ( (ND))
Central, Elkader at Janesville ( (ND))
Don Bosco, Gilbertville at Gladbrook-Reinbeck ( (ND))
Easton Valley at Dunkerton ( (ND))
Kee, Lansing at Riceville ( (ND))
Northwood-Kensett at Siouxland Christian – Whiting ( (ND))
District 3
Central City 49, Colo-Nesco 6 ( (ND))
Rockford 78, West Central, Maynard 20 ( (ND))
Springville 45, Tripoli 16 ( (ND))
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 56, AGWSR, Ackley 6 ( (ND))
Central, Elkader at Janesville ( (ND))
Easton Valley at Dunkerton ( (ND))
Kee, Lansing at Riceville ( (ND))
Midland, Wyoming at Lone Tree ( (ND))
District 4
English Valleys, North English 47, Meskwaki Settlement School 22 ( (ND))
Midland, Wyoming at Lone Tree ( (ND))
WACO, Wayland at North Shelby, MO ( (ND))
District 5
Central City 49, Colo-Nesco 6 ( (ND))
English Valleys, North English 47, Meskwaki Settlement School 22 ( (ND))
Moravia 51, Twin Cedars, Bussey 12 ( (ND))
Newell-Fonda 52, Collins-Maxwell 44 ( (ND))
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 56, AGWSR, Ackley 6 ( (ND))
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Baxter ( (ND))
Don Bosco, Gilbertville at Gladbrook-Reinbeck ( (ND))
Seymour at Melcher-Dallas ( (ND))
District 6
Moravia 51, Twin Cedars, Bussey 12 ( (ND))
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 57, Griswold 6 ( (ND))
East Union, Afton at East Mills ( (ND))
Essex at Lamoni ( (ND))
Lenox at Sidney ( (ND))
Seymour at Melcher-Dallas ( (ND))
District 7
CAM, Anita 64, Bedford 28 ( (ND))
Fremont-Mills, Tabor 50, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2 ( (ND))
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 57, Griswold 6 ( (ND))
East Union, Afton at East Mills ( (ND))
Essex at Lamoni ( (ND))
Lenox at Sidney ( (ND))
District 8
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 72, Ar-We-Va, Westside 28 ( (ND))
CAM, Anita 64, Bedford 28 ( (ND))
Fremont-Mills, Tabor 50, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2 ( (ND))
St. Mary’s, Remsen 26, Audubon 25 ( (ND))
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Baxter ( (ND))
Kingsley-Pierson at Woodbine ( (ND))
West Bend-Mallard at Glidden-Ralston ( (ND))
West Harrison, Mondamin at River Valley, Correctionville ( (ND))
District 9
Northwood-Kensett at Siouxland Christian – Whiting ( (ND))