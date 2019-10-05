Friday Night Blitz: October 4, 2019

Scores courtesy of the Iowa High School Athletic Association
CLASS 4A:
District 1
Ankeny 63, Des Moines, Hoover 0
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61, Des Moines, Lincoln 7
District 2
Ankeny Centennial 20, Southeast Polk 17
Des Moines, Roosevelt 16, Fort Dodge 14
Marshalltown 57, Sioux City, West 12
District 3
Dubuque, Senior 28, Waterloo, West 14
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 28, Dubuque, Hempstead 27
District 4
Linn-Mar, Marion 28, Iowa City, West 12
Pleasant Valley 30, Muscatine 27
District 5
Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 45, Burlington 13
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 42, Cedar Rapids, Washington 14
Davenport, Central 38, Davenport, West 30
District 6
Indianola 50, Mason City 7
Johnston 45, Ottumwa 7
Waukee 47, Des Moines, East 7
District 7
Ames 58, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 21
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 41, Des Moines, North 12
Valley, West Des Moines 52, Urbandale 13
CLASS 3A:
District 1
Denison-Schleswig 20, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38, LeMars 18
Spencer 28, Storm Lake 0
District 2
Carroll 55, Boone 13
Dallas Center-Grimes 17, Humboldt 12
Webster City 50, Perry 13
District 3
Decorah 33, Charles City 6
Independence 35, Waterloo, East 14
Waverly-Shell Rock 15, West Delaware, Manchester 8
District 4
Epworth, Western Dubuque 41, Center Point-Urbana 7
Maquoketa 35, Marion 10
Xavier, Cedar Rapids 42, Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 0
District 5
Assumption, Davenport 17, Central DeWitt 14 (OT)
Clear Creek-Amana 43, Clinton 0
North Scott, Eldridge 24, Iowa City, Liberty 10
District 6
Fort Madison 23, Fairfield 16 (OT)
Mount Pleasant 47, Keokuk 7
Solon 35, Washington 20
District 7
Grinnell 38, Knoxville 10
Oskaloosa 28, Newton 21
Pella 63, South Tama County, Tama 12
District 8
Ballard 20, Bondurant-Farrar 17
Carlisle 35, Gilbert 7
Norwalk 45, North Polk, Alleman 7
District 9
A-D-M, Adel 42, Creston-O/M 28
Glenwood 28, Harlan 21
Lewis Central 28, Winterset 0
CLASS 2A:
District 1
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 59, Okoboji, Milford 0
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 31, MOC-Floyd Valley 8
Sioux Center 54, Sheldon 14
District 2
Algona 41, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL 8
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34, Estherville Lincoln Central 6
Spirit Lake 45, Southeast Valley 0
District 3
Clear Lake 35, Crestwood, Cresco 0
Forest City 14, Hampton-Dumont 12
Iowa Falls-Alden 33, New Hampton 23
District 4
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42, Anamosa 0
Monticello 30, North Fayette Valley 14
Waukon 55, Oelwein 14
District 5
Camanche 28, Louisa-Muscatine 12
Tipton 14, Mount Vernon 7 (OT)
West Liberty 40, West Burlington 13
District 6
Albia 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 18
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14, Davis County, Bloomfield 7
Williamsburg 28, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 6
District 7
Nevada 47, Benton Community 7
Union, La Porte City 42, Roland-Story, Story City 12
West Marshall, State Center 27, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
District 8
Centerville 14, Chariton 13
Des Moines Christian 56, Clarke, Osceola 0
PCM, Monroe 53, Saydel 7
District 9
Greene County 45, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 22
OABCIG 28, Atlantic 7
Shenandoah 42, Red Oak 0
CLASS 1A:
District 1
Emmetsburg 35, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
West Lyon, Inwood 62, Unity Christian, Orange City 14
Western Christian, Hull 25, West Sioux, Hawarden 21
District 2
Madrid 35, Eagle Grove 0
Pocahontas Area 34, Ogden 26
South Central Calhoun 21, South Hamilton, Jewell 6
District 3
Denver 35, Aplington-Parkersburg 13
Lake Mills 21, North Butler 0
Osage 38, Sumner-Fredericksburg 12
District 4
Bellevue 28, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 7
Cascade, Western Dubuque 36, Northeast, Goose Lake 18
West Branch 42, North Cedar, Stanwood 21
District 5
Mediapolis 69, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 6
Sigourney-Keota 60, Van Buren Community 0
Wapello 21, Wilton 14
District 6
Dike-New Hartford 49, East Marshall, LeGrand 0
North Linn, Troy Mills 20, Jesup 13
Regina, Iowa City 30, South Hardin 7
District 7
Interstate 35, Truro 49, Colfax-Mingo 14
Pella Christian 54, Pleasantville 13
Woodward-Granger 60, Woodward Academy 6
District 8
ACGC 14, Clarinda 7
Panorama, Panora 14, Mount Ayr 6
Van Meter 48, West Central Valley, Stuart 7
District 9
East Sac County 59, Cherokee, Washington 0
Missouri Valley 46, MVAOCOU 12
Treynor 24, Underwood 20
CLASS A:
District 1
Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 35, Akron-Westfield 0
Hinton 43, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0
South O’Brien, Paullina 46, MMCRU 0
District 2
Alta/Aurelia 27, Ridge View 14
IKM-Manning 35, Manson Northwest Webster 16
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 37, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18
District 3
Belmond-Klemme 28, Bishop Garrigan, Algona 6
West Fork, Sheffield 22, Graettinger-Terril 14
West Hancock, Britt 62, North Union 8
District 4
Postville 22, Newman Catholic, Mason City 21
Saint Ansgar 56, Hudson 6 ( (ND))
South Winneshiek, Calmar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 6
Starmont 8, Central Springs 6
District 5
Alburnett 42, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6
Edgewood-Colesburg 44, Lisbon 26
MFL MarMac 31, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 16
District 6
Belle Plaine 18, B-G-M, Brooklyn 16
Durant 33, Cardinal, Eldon 21
Highland, Riverside 25, Pekin 24
District 7
East Buchanan, Winthrop 60, GMG, Garwin 0
North Tama, Traer 14, Grundy Center 13
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 54, BCLUW, Conrad 0
District 8
Central Decatur, Leon 44, Lynnville-Sully 14
Martensdale-St. Marys 35, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0
District 9
Earlham 47, AHSTW 10
Riverside, Oakland 24, Nodaway Valley 6
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 28, Southwest Valley 7
District 10
Lawton-Bronson 20, Logan-Magnolia 14
Tri-Center, Neola 56, West Monona 12
Woodbury Central, Moville 36, Westwood, Sloan 16
CLASS 8:
District 1
Kingsley-Pierson 32, West Bend-Mallard 14
Newell-Fonda 32, Ar-We-Va, Westside 8
River Valley, Correctionville 68, Siouxland Christian 24 ( (ND))
St. Mary’s, Remsen 54, Harris-Lake Park 34
District 2
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 56, Northwood-Kensett 6
Riceville 26, Dunkerton 18
Rockford 64, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 20
Tripoli 52, Janesville 21
District 3
Easton Valley 52, Central City 6
Midland, Wyoming 48, West Central, Maynard 6
Springville 48, Central, Elkader 14
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Kee, Lansing 0
District 4
H-L-V, Victor 45, WACO, Wayland 42
Iowa Valley, Marengo 52, Montezuma 31
Lone Tree 62, Winfield-Mt. Union 32
New London 78, English Valleys, North English 20
District 5
AGWSR, Ackley 70, Melcher-Dallas 33
Baxter 70, Twin Cedars, Bussey 28
Colo-Nesco 36, Meskwaki Settlement School 20
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 74, Collins-Maxwell 14
District 6
East Union, Afton 30, Murray 18
Lamoni 64, Seymour 8
Moravia 51, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 13
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 28, Lenox 8
District 7
East Mills 63, Sidney 22
Fremont-Mills, Tabor 58, Bedford 42
Stanton-Essex 82, Griswold 54
District 8
Audubon 37, Coon Rapids-Bayard 12
CAM, Anita 52, Woodbine 12
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 50, West Harrison, Mondamin 14
Glidden-Ralston 50, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 6
District 9
