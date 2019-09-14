Friday Night Blitz: September 13, 2019

Scores courtesy of the Iowa High School Athletic Association

CLASS 4A:

District 1

Cedar Falls 28, Ankeny 27 ( (ND))

Des Moines, Hoover 28, Des Moines, North 7 ( (ND))

Johnston at Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines ( (ND))

Sioux City, West at Sioux City, North ( (ND))

Urbandale at Des Moines, Lincoln ( (ND))



District 2

Ankeny Centennial 21, Waterloo, West 13 ( (ND))

Des Moines, Roosevelt 42, Des Moines, East 21 ( (ND))

Fort Dodge 28, Indianola 21 (OT)

Marshalltown 27, Mason City 7 ( (ND))

Southeast Polk 23, Iowa City, West 21 ( (ND))

Sioux City, West at Sioux City, North ( (ND))



District 3

Ankeny Centennial 21, Waterloo, West 13 ( (ND))

Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 49, Dubuque, Hempstead 7 ( (ND))

Cedar Falls 28, Ankeny 27 ( (ND))

Cedar Rapids, Washington at Dubuque, Senior ( (ND))

Prairie, Cedar Rapids at Waukee ( (ND))



District 4

Iowa City, City High 28, Ames 25 ( (ND))

North Scott, Eldridge 20, Pleasant Valley 0 ( (ND))

Southeast Polk 23, Iowa City, West 21 ( (ND))

Davenport, Central at Davenport, North ( (ND))

Davenport, West at Muscatine ( (ND))



District 5

Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 49, Dubuque, Hempstead 7 ( (ND))

Valley, West Des Moines 28, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14 ( (ND))

Cedar Rapids, Washington at Dubuque, Senior ( (ND))

Clinton at Burlington ( (ND))

Davenport, Central at Davenport, North ( (ND))

Davenport, West at Muscatine ( (ND))



District 6

Des Moines, Roosevelt 42, Des Moines, East 21 ( (ND))

Fort Dodge 28, Indianola 21 (OT)

Marshalltown 27, Mason City 7 ( (ND))

Newton 42, Ottumwa 21 ( (ND))

Johnston at Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines ( (ND))

Prairie, Cedar Rapids at Waukee ( (ND))



District 7

Denison-Schleswig 49, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 20 ( (ND))

Des Moines, Hoover 28, Des Moines, North 7 ( (ND))

Iowa City, City High 28, Ames 25 ( (ND))

Valley, West Des Moines 28, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14 ( (ND))

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central ( (ND))

Urbandale at Des Moines, Lincoln ( (ND))

CLASS 3A:

District 1

Denison-Schleswig 49, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 20 ( (ND))

Spencer 28, MOC-Floyd Valley 0 ( (ND))

Western Christian, Hull 10, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 0 ( (ND))

LeMars at Sheldon ( (ND))

Storm Lake at Humboldt ( (ND))



District 2

Gilbert 15, Boone 8 ( (ND))

Harlan 34, Carroll 21 ( (ND))

Ballard at Dallas Center-Grimes ( (ND))

Nevada at Perry ( (ND))

Storm Lake at Humboldt ( (ND))

Webster City at Waterloo, East ( (ND))



District 3

Charles City 14, Union, La Porte City 6 ( (ND))

Crestwood, Cresco 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 10 ( (ND))

Epworth, Western Dubuque 23, Decorah 2 ( (ND))

Independence 47, Maquoketa 7 ( (ND))

Mount Vernon at West Delaware, Manchester ( (ND))

Webster City at Waterloo, East ( (ND))



District 4

Benton Community 33, Center Point-Urbana 21 ( (ND))

Central DeWitt 16, Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 14 ( (ND))

Epworth, Western Dubuque 23, Decorah 2 ( (ND))

Independence 47, Maquoketa 7 ( (ND))

Solon 44, Marion 0 ( (ND))

District 5

Central DeWitt 16, Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 14 ( (ND))

North Scott, Eldridge 20, Pleasant Valley 0 ( (ND))

Washington 38, Iowa City, Liberty 31 ( (ND))

Clear Creek-Amana at Fort Madison ( (ND))

Clinton at Burlington ( (ND))



District 6

Keokuk 21, West Burlington 6 ( (ND))

Mount Pleasant 55, Central Lee, Donnellson 7 ( (ND))

Oskaloosa 44, Fairfield 20 ( (ND))

Solon 44, Marion 0 ( (ND))

Washington 38, Iowa City, Liberty 31 ( (ND))

Clear Creek-Amana at Fort Madison ( (ND))



District 7

Newton 42, Ottumwa 21 ( (ND))

Norwalk 27, Pella 9 ( (ND))

Oskaloosa 44, Fairfield 20 ( (ND))

Bondurant-Farrar at South Tama County, Tama ( (ND))

Grinnell at A-D-M, Adel ( (ND))

Knoxville at Centerville ( (ND))



District 8

Gilbert 15, Boone 8 ( (ND))

Norwalk 27, Pella 9 ( (ND))

Winterset 35, North Polk, Alleman 21 ( (ND))

Ballard at Dallas Center-Grimes ( (ND))

Bondurant-Farrar at South Tama County, Tama ( (ND))

Creston-O/M at Carlisle ( (ND))



District 9

Harlan 34, Carroll 21 ( (ND))

Winterset 35, North Polk, Alleman 21 ( (ND))

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central ( (ND))

Creston-O/M at Carlisle ( (ND))

Glenwood at Kuemper Catholic, Carroll ( (ND))

Grinnell at A-D-M, Adel ( (ND))

CLASS 2A:

District 1

Spencer 28, MOC-Floyd Valley 0 ( (ND))

Spirit Lake 42, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 14 ( (ND))

Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley at West Lyon, Inwood ( (ND))

Graettinger-Terril at Okoboji, Milford ( (ND))

LeMars at Sheldon ( (ND))

Sioux Center at West Sioux, Hawarden ( (ND))



District 2

Clear Lake 28, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 27 ( (ND))

Southeast Valley 34, Belmond-Klemme 18 ( (ND))

Spirit Lake 42, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 14 ( (ND))

Unity Christian, Orange City 8, Estherville Lincoln Central 0 ( (ND))

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL at Forest City ( (ND))

Emmetsburg at Algona ( (ND))



District 3

Clear Lake 28, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 27 ( (ND))

Crestwood, Cresco 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 10 ( (ND))

Iowa Falls-Alden 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 13 ( (ND))

South Hardin 35, Hampton-Dumont 0 ( (ND))

Waukon 38, New Hampton 6 ( (ND))

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL at Forest City ( (ND))



District 4

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 0 ( (ND))

Monticello 21, Bellevue 13 ( (ND))

North Fayette Valley 26, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0 ( (ND))

Waukon 38, New Hampton 6 ( (ND))

Vinton-Shellsburg at Oelwein ( (ND))

West Liberty at Anamosa ( (ND))



District 5

Keokuk 21, West Burlington 6 ( (ND))

North Cedar, Stanwood 21, Camanche 7 ( (ND))

Tipton 21, Durant 13 ( (ND))

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction at Louisa-Muscatine ( (ND))

Mount Vernon at West Delaware, Manchester ( (ND))

West Liberty at Anamosa ( (ND))



District 6

Mount Pleasant 55, Central Lee, Donnellson 7 ( (ND))

West Branch 39, Williamsburg 33 ( (ND))

Chariton at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont ( (ND))

Davis County, Bloomfield at Van Buren Community ( (ND))

Mid-Prairie, Wellman at Wilton ( (ND))

Sigourney-Keota at Albia ( (ND))



District 7

Benton Community 33, Center Point-Urbana 21 ( (ND))

Charles City 14, Union, La Porte City 6 ( (ND))

West Marshall, State Center 26, Denver 20 ( (ND))

Nevada at Perry ( (ND))

PCM, Monroe at Roland-Story, Story City ( (ND))

Vinton-Shellsburg at Oelwein ( (ND))



District 8

Chariton at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont ( (ND))

Clarke, Osceola at Red Oak ( (ND))

Des Moines Christian at Ogden ( (ND))

Knoxville at Centerville ( (ND))

PCM, Monroe at Roland-Story, Story City ( (ND))

Saydel at Greene County ( (ND))



District 9

OABCIG 64, Cherokee, Washington 19 ( (ND))

Atlantic at Clarinda ( (ND))

Clarke, Osceola at Red Oak ( (ND))

Glenwood at Kuemper Catholic, Carroll ( (ND))

Saydel at Greene County ( (ND))

Shenandoah at Treynor ( (ND))

CLASS 1A:

District 1

Sibley-Ocheyedan 14, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 13 ( (ND))

Unity Christian, Orange City 8, Estherville Lincoln Central 0 ( (ND))

Western Christian, Hull 10, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 0 ( (ND))

Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley at West Lyon, Inwood ( (ND))

Emmetsburg at Algona ( (ND))

Sioux Center at West Sioux, Hawarden ( (ND))



District 2

Pocahontas Area 31, Manson Northwest Webster 0 ( (ND))

South Central Calhoun 31, IKM-Manning 0 ( (ND))

South Hamilton, Jewell 28, Woodward-Granger 14 ( (ND))

Des Moines Christian at Ogden ( (ND))

Madrid at Van Meter ( (ND))

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge at Eagle Grove ( (ND))



District 3

Dike-New Hartford 69, North Butler 0 ( (ND))

Iowa Falls-Alden 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 13 ( (ND))

North Fayette Valley 26, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0 ( (ND))

West Hancock, Britt 56, Osage 18 ( (ND))

West Marshall, State Center 26, Denver 20 ( (ND))

Lake Mills at Bishop Garrigan, Algona ( (ND))



District 4

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 48, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0 ( (ND))

Cascade, Western Dubuque 27, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 16 ( (ND))

Monticello 21, Bellevue 13 ( (ND))

North Cedar, Stanwood 21, Camanche 7 ( (ND))

Wapello 28, Northeast, Goose Lake 24 ( (ND))

West Branch 39, Williamsburg 33 ( (ND))

District 5

Wapello 28, Northeast, Goose Lake 24 ( (ND))

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction at Louisa-Muscatine ( (ND))

Davis County, Bloomfield at Van Buren Community ( (ND))

Mediapolis at Pekin ( (ND))

Mid-Prairie, Wellman at Wilton ( (ND))

Sigourney-Keota at Albia ( (ND))



District 6

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 0 ( (ND))

Dike-New Hartford 69, North Butler 0 ( (ND))

MFL MarMac 35, Jesup 6 ( (ND))

Regina, Iowa City 45, Pella Christian 13 ( (ND))

South Hardin 35, Hampton-Dumont 0 ( (ND))

North Linn, Troy Mills at Alburnett ( (ND))



District 7

Martensdale-St. Marys 40, Woodward Academy 33 ( (ND))

Panorama, Panora 15, Interstate 35, Truro 13 ( (ND))

Regina, Iowa City 45, Pella Christian 13 ( (ND))

South Hamilton, Jewell 28, Woodward-Granger 14 ( (ND))

Wayne, Corydon 42, Colfax-Mingo 29 ( (ND))

Earlham at Pleasantville ( (ND))



District 8

ACGC 54, Nodaway Valley 0 ( (ND))

Mount Ayr 49, Central Decatur, Leon 14 ( (ND))

Panorama, Panora 15, Interstate 35, Truro 13 ( (ND))

Atlantic at Clarinda ( (ND))

Madrid at Van Meter ( (ND))

Southwest Valley at West Central Valley, Stuart ( (ND))



District 9

East Sac County 35, Ridge View 8 ( (ND))

OABCIG 64, Cherokee, Washington 19 ( (ND))

Underwood 49, Tri-Center, Neola 33 ( (ND))

Riverside, Oakland at Missouri Valley ( (ND))

Shenandoah at Treynor ( (ND))

West Monona at MVAOCOU ( (ND))

CLASS A:

District 1

Lawton-Bronson 12, Hinton 6 ( (ND))

North Union 44, MMCRU 0 ( (ND))

Sibley-Ocheyedan 14, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 13 ( (ND))

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 29, Akron-Westfield 0 ( (ND))

South O’Brien, Paullina 15, Alta/Aurelia 0 ( (ND))

Woodbury Central, Moville 14, Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 2 ( (ND))

District 2

East Sac County 35, Ridge View 8 ( (ND))

Pocahontas Area 31, Manson Northwest Webster 0 ( (ND))

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 29, Akron-Westfield 0 ( (ND))

South Central Calhoun 31, IKM-Manning 0 ( (ND))

South O’Brien, Paullina 15, Alta/Aurelia 0 ( (ND))

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge at Eagle Grove ( (ND))



District 3

North Union 44, MMCRU 0 ( (ND))

Southeast Valley 34, Belmond-Klemme 18 ( (ND))

West Fork, Sheffield 35, Central Springs 0 ( (ND))

West Hancock, Britt 56, Osage 18 ( (ND))

Graettinger-Terril at Okoboji, Milford ( (ND))

Lake Mills at Bishop Garrigan, Algona ( (ND))



District 4

Saint Ansgar 60, Starmont 0

South Winneshiek, Calmar 66, Postville 6

West Fork, Sheffield 35, Central Springs 0 ( (ND))

Newman Catholic, Mason City at Nashua-Plainfield



District 5

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 48, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0 ( (ND))

Cascade, Western Dubuque 27, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 16 ( (ND))

MFL MarMac 35, Jesup 6 ( (ND))

Belle Plaine at Lisbon ( (ND))

East Buchanan, Winthrop at Edgewood-Colesburg ( (ND))

North Linn, Troy Mills at Alburnett ( (ND))



District 6

B-G-M, Brooklyn 61, North Mahaska, New Sharon 6 ( (ND))

Tipton 21, Durant 13 ( (ND))

Belle Plaine at Lisbon ( (ND))

Highland, Riverside at Lynnville-Sully ( (ND))

Mediapolis at Pekin ( (ND))



District 7

North Tama, Traer 13, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 7

BCLUW, Conrad at Grundy Center

East Buchanan, Winthrop at Edgewood-Colesburg ( (ND))

Hudson at GMG, Garwin



District 8

B-G-M, Brooklyn 61, North Mahaska, New Sharon 6 ( (ND))

Martensdale-St. Marys 40, Woodward Academy 33 ( (ND))

Mount Ayr 49, Central Decatur, Leon 14 ( (ND))

Wayne, Corydon 42, Colfax-Mingo 29 ( (ND))

Highland, Riverside at Lynnville-Sully ( (ND))



District 9

ACGC 54, Nodaway Valley 0 ( (ND))

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 38, Logan-Magnolia 7 ( (ND))

Westwood, Sloan 21, AHSTW 7 ( (ND))

Earlham at Pleasantville ( (ND))

Riverside, Oakland at Missouri Valley ( (ND))

Southwest Valley at West Central Valley, Stuart ( (ND))



District 10

Lawton-Bronson 12, Hinton 6 ( (ND))

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 38, Logan-Magnolia 7 ( (ND))

Underwood 49, Tri-Center, Neola 33 ( (ND))

Westwood, Sloan 21, AHSTW 7 ( (ND))

Woodbury Central, Moville 14, Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 2 ( (ND))

West Monona at MVAOCOU ( (ND))

CLASS 8:

District 1

Harris-Lake Park 49, River Valley, Correctionville 6

Newell-Fonda 56, Siouxland Christian 0 ( (ND))

St. Mary’s, Remsen 61, Kingsley-Pierson 2

West Bend-Mallard 52, Ar-We-Va, Westside 20

District 2

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 64, Rockford 14

Tripoli 42, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 6

Janesville at Riceville

Northwood-Kensett at Dunkerton



District 3

Central City 54, West Central, Maynard 0

Central, Elkader at Easton Valley

Midland, Wyoming at Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction

Springville at Kee, Lansing



District 4

English Valleys, North English 33, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32

H-L-V, Victor 29, Lone Tree 26

Montezuma 76, Winfield-Mt. Union 48

New London 56, WACO, Wayland 50 (3OT)

District 5

AGWSR, Ackley 72, Collins-Maxwell 46

Colo-Nesco at Twin Cedars, Bussey

Melcher-Dallas at Baxter

Meskwaki Settlement School at Gladbrook-Reinbeck



District 6

Lamoni 64, Murray 6

Lenox 59, Seymour 0

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 47, Moravia 8

East Union, Afton at Mormon Trail, Garden Grove



District 7

East Mills 52, Griswold 0

Sidney at ( (ND))

Stanton-Essex at Bedford



District 8

Audubon 48, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6

CAM, Anita 56, Glidden-Ralston 14

Boyer Valley, Dunlap at West Harrison, Mondamin

Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard



District 9

Newell-Fonda 56, Siouxland Christian 0 ( (ND))