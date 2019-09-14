Friday Night Blitz: September 13, 2019

Scores courtesy of the Iowa High School Athletic Association
CLASS 4A:
District 1
Cedar Falls 28, Ankeny 27 ( (ND))
Des Moines, Hoover 28, Des Moines, North 7 ( (ND))
Johnston at Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines ( (ND))
Sioux City, West at Sioux City, North ( (ND))
Urbandale at Des Moines, Lincoln ( (ND))
District 2
Ankeny Centennial 21, Waterloo, West 13 ( (ND))
Des Moines, Roosevelt 42, Des Moines, East 21 ( (ND))
Fort Dodge 28, Indianola 21 (OT)
Marshalltown 27, Mason City 7 ( (ND))
Southeast Polk 23, Iowa City, West 21 ( (ND))
Sioux City, West at Sioux City, North ( (ND))
District 3
Ankeny Centennial 21, Waterloo, West 13 ( (ND))
Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 49, Dubuque, Hempstead 7 ( (ND))
Cedar Falls 28, Ankeny 27 ( (ND))
Cedar Rapids, Washington at Dubuque, Senior ( (ND))
Prairie, Cedar Rapids at Waukee ( (ND))
District 4
Iowa City, City High 28, Ames 25 ( (ND))
North Scott, Eldridge 20, Pleasant Valley 0 ( (ND))
Southeast Polk 23, Iowa City, West 21 ( (ND))
Davenport, Central at Davenport, North ( (ND))
Davenport, West at Muscatine ( (ND))
District 5
Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 49, Dubuque, Hempstead 7 ( (ND))
Valley, West Des Moines 28, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14 ( (ND))
Cedar Rapids, Washington at Dubuque, Senior ( (ND))
Clinton at Burlington ( (ND))
Davenport, Central at Davenport, North ( (ND))
Davenport, West at Muscatine ( (ND))
District 6
Des Moines, Roosevelt 42, Des Moines, East 21 ( (ND))
Fort Dodge 28, Indianola 21 (OT)
Marshalltown 27, Mason City 7 ( (ND))
Newton 42, Ottumwa 21 ( (ND))
Johnston at Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines ( (ND))
Prairie, Cedar Rapids at Waukee ( (ND))
District 7
Denison-Schleswig 49, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 20 ( (ND))
Des Moines, Hoover 28, Des Moines, North 7 ( (ND))
Iowa City, City High 28, Ames 25 ( (ND))
Valley, West Des Moines 28, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14 ( (ND))
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central ( (ND))
Urbandale at Des Moines, Lincoln ( (ND))
CLASS 3A:
District 1
Denison-Schleswig 49, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 20 ( (ND))
Spencer 28, MOC-Floyd Valley 0 ( (ND))
Western Christian, Hull 10, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 0 ( (ND))
LeMars at Sheldon ( (ND))
Storm Lake at Humboldt ( (ND))
District 2
Gilbert 15, Boone 8 ( (ND))
Harlan 34, Carroll 21 ( (ND))
Ballard at Dallas Center-Grimes ( (ND))
Nevada at Perry ( (ND))
Storm Lake at Humboldt ( (ND))
Webster City at Waterloo, East ( (ND))
District 3
Charles City 14, Union, La Porte City 6 ( (ND))
Crestwood, Cresco 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 10 ( (ND))
Epworth, Western Dubuque 23, Decorah 2 ( (ND))
Independence 47, Maquoketa 7 ( (ND))
Mount Vernon at West Delaware, Manchester ( (ND))
Webster City at Waterloo, East ( (ND))
District 4
Benton Community 33, Center Point-Urbana 21 ( (ND))
Central DeWitt 16, Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 14 ( (ND))
Epworth, Western Dubuque 23, Decorah 2 ( (ND))
Independence 47, Maquoketa 7 ( (ND))
Solon 44, Marion 0 ( (ND))
District 5
Central DeWitt 16, Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 14 ( (ND))
North Scott, Eldridge 20, Pleasant Valley 0 ( (ND))
Washington 38, Iowa City, Liberty 31 ( (ND))
Clear Creek-Amana at Fort Madison ( (ND))
Clinton at Burlington ( (ND))
District 6
Keokuk 21, West Burlington 6 ( (ND))
Mount Pleasant 55, Central Lee, Donnellson 7 ( (ND))
Oskaloosa 44, Fairfield 20 ( (ND))
Solon 44, Marion 0 ( (ND))
Washington 38, Iowa City, Liberty 31 ( (ND))
Clear Creek-Amana at Fort Madison ( (ND))
District 7
Newton 42, Ottumwa 21 ( (ND))
Norwalk 27, Pella 9 ( (ND))
Oskaloosa 44, Fairfield 20 ( (ND))
Bondurant-Farrar at South Tama County, Tama ( (ND))
Grinnell at A-D-M, Adel ( (ND))
Knoxville at Centerville ( (ND))
District 8
Gilbert 15, Boone 8 ( (ND))
Norwalk 27, Pella 9 ( (ND))
Winterset 35, North Polk, Alleman 21 ( (ND))
Ballard at Dallas Center-Grimes ( (ND))
Bondurant-Farrar at South Tama County, Tama ( (ND))
Creston-O/M at Carlisle ( (ND))
District 9
Harlan 34, Carroll 21 ( (ND))
Winterset 35, North Polk, Alleman 21 ( (ND))
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central ( (ND))
Creston-O/M at Carlisle ( (ND))
Glenwood at Kuemper Catholic, Carroll ( (ND))
Grinnell at A-D-M, Adel ( (ND))
CLASS 2A:
District 1
Spencer 28, MOC-Floyd Valley 0 ( (ND))
Spirit Lake 42, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 14 ( (ND))
Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley at West Lyon, Inwood ( (ND))
Graettinger-Terril at Okoboji, Milford ( (ND))
LeMars at Sheldon ( (ND))
Sioux Center at West Sioux, Hawarden ( (ND))
District 2
Clear Lake 28, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 27 ( (ND))
Southeast Valley 34, Belmond-Klemme 18 ( (ND))
Spirit Lake 42, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 14 ( (ND))
Unity Christian, Orange City 8, Estherville Lincoln Central 0 ( (ND))
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL at Forest City ( (ND))
Emmetsburg at Algona ( (ND))
District 3
Clear Lake 28, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 27 ( (ND))
Crestwood, Cresco 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 10 ( (ND))
Iowa Falls-Alden 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 13 ( (ND))
South Hardin 35, Hampton-Dumont 0 ( (ND))
Waukon 38, New Hampton 6 ( (ND))
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL at Forest City ( (ND))
District 4
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 0 ( (ND))
Monticello 21, Bellevue 13 ( (ND))
North Fayette Valley 26, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0 ( (ND))
Waukon 38, New Hampton 6 ( (ND))
Vinton-Shellsburg at Oelwein ( (ND))
West Liberty at Anamosa ( (ND))
District 5
Keokuk 21, West Burlington 6 ( (ND))
North Cedar, Stanwood 21, Camanche 7 ( (ND))
Tipton 21, Durant 13 ( (ND))
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction at Louisa-Muscatine ( (ND))
Mount Vernon at West Delaware, Manchester ( (ND))
West Liberty at Anamosa ( (ND))
District 6
Mount Pleasant 55, Central Lee, Donnellson 7 ( (ND))
West Branch 39, Williamsburg 33 ( (ND))
Chariton at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont ( (ND))
Davis County, Bloomfield at Van Buren Community ( (ND))
Mid-Prairie, Wellman at Wilton ( (ND))
Sigourney-Keota at Albia ( (ND))
District 7
Benton Community 33, Center Point-Urbana 21 ( (ND))
Charles City 14, Union, La Porte City 6 ( (ND))
West Marshall, State Center 26, Denver 20 ( (ND))
Nevada at Perry ( (ND))
PCM, Monroe at Roland-Story, Story City ( (ND))
Vinton-Shellsburg at Oelwein ( (ND))
District 8
Chariton at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont ( (ND))
Clarke, Osceola at Red Oak ( (ND))
Des Moines Christian at Ogden ( (ND))
Knoxville at Centerville ( (ND))
PCM, Monroe at Roland-Story, Story City ( (ND))
Saydel at Greene County ( (ND))
District 9
OABCIG 64, Cherokee, Washington 19 ( (ND))
Atlantic at Clarinda ( (ND))
Clarke, Osceola at Red Oak ( (ND))
Glenwood at Kuemper Catholic, Carroll ( (ND))
Saydel at Greene County ( (ND))
Shenandoah at Treynor ( (ND))
CLASS 1A:
District 1
Sibley-Ocheyedan 14, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 13 ( (ND))
Unity Christian, Orange City 8, Estherville Lincoln Central 0 ( (ND))
Western Christian, Hull 10, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 0 ( (ND))
Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley at West Lyon, Inwood ( (ND))
Emmetsburg at Algona ( (ND))
Sioux Center at West Sioux, Hawarden ( (ND))
District 2
Pocahontas Area 31, Manson Northwest Webster 0 ( (ND))
South Central Calhoun 31, IKM-Manning 0 ( (ND))
South Hamilton, Jewell 28, Woodward-Granger 14 ( (ND))
Des Moines Christian at Ogden ( (ND))
Madrid at Van Meter ( (ND))
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge at Eagle Grove ( (ND))
District 3
Dike-New Hartford 69, North Butler 0 ( (ND))
Iowa Falls-Alden 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 13 ( (ND))
North Fayette Valley 26, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0 ( (ND))
West Hancock, Britt 56, Osage 18 ( (ND))
West Marshall, State Center 26, Denver 20 ( (ND))
Lake Mills at Bishop Garrigan, Algona ( (ND))
District 4
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 48, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0 ( (ND))
Cascade, Western Dubuque 27, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 16 ( (ND))
Monticello 21, Bellevue 13 ( (ND))
North Cedar, Stanwood 21, Camanche 7 ( (ND))
Wapello 28, Northeast, Goose Lake 24 ( (ND))
West Branch 39, Williamsburg 33 ( (ND))
District 5
Wapello 28, Northeast, Goose Lake 24 ( (ND))
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction at Louisa-Muscatine ( (ND))
Davis County, Bloomfield at Van Buren Community ( (ND))
Mediapolis at Pekin ( (ND))
Mid-Prairie, Wellman at Wilton ( (ND))
Sigourney-Keota at Albia ( (ND))
District 6
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 0 ( (ND))
Dike-New Hartford 69, North Butler 0 ( (ND))
MFL MarMac 35, Jesup 6 ( (ND))
Regina, Iowa City 45, Pella Christian 13 ( (ND))
South Hardin 35, Hampton-Dumont 0 ( (ND))
North Linn, Troy Mills at Alburnett ( (ND))
District 7
Martensdale-St. Marys 40, Woodward Academy 33 ( (ND))
Panorama, Panora 15, Interstate 35, Truro 13 ( (ND))
Regina, Iowa City 45, Pella Christian 13 ( (ND))
South Hamilton, Jewell 28, Woodward-Granger 14 ( (ND))
Wayne, Corydon 42, Colfax-Mingo 29 ( (ND))
Earlham at Pleasantville ( (ND))
District 8
ACGC 54, Nodaway Valley 0 ( (ND))
Mount Ayr 49, Central Decatur, Leon 14 ( (ND))
Panorama, Panora 15, Interstate 35, Truro 13 ( (ND))
Atlantic at Clarinda ( (ND))
Madrid at Van Meter ( (ND))
Southwest Valley at West Central Valley, Stuart ( (ND))
District 9
East Sac County 35, Ridge View 8 ( (ND))
OABCIG 64, Cherokee, Washington 19 ( (ND))
Underwood 49, Tri-Center, Neola 33 ( (ND))
Riverside, Oakland at Missouri Valley ( (ND))
Shenandoah at Treynor ( (ND))
West Monona at MVAOCOU ( (ND))
CLASS A:
District 1
Lawton-Bronson 12, Hinton 6 ( (ND))
North Union 44, MMCRU 0 ( (ND))
Sibley-Ocheyedan 14, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 13 ( (ND))
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 29, Akron-Westfield 0 ( (ND))
South O’Brien, Paullina 15, Alta/Aurelia 0 ( (ND))
Woodbury Central, Moville 14, Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 2 ( (ND))
District 2
East Sac County 35, Ridge View 8 ( (ND))
Pocahontas Area 31, Manson Northwest Webster 0 ( (ND))
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 29, Akron-Westfield 0 ( (ND))
South Central Calhoun 31, IKM-Manning 0 ( (ND))
South O’Brien, Paullina 15, Alta/Aurelia 0 ( (ND))
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge at Eagle Grove ( (ND))
District 3
North Union 44, MMCRU 0 ( (ND))
Southeast Valley 34, Belmond-Klemme 18 ( (ND))
West Fork, Sheffield 35, Central Springs 0 ( (ND))
West Hancock, Britt 56, Osage 18 ( (ND))
Graettinger-Terril at Okoboji, Milford ( (ND))
Lake Mills at Bishop Garrigan, Algona ( (ND))
District 4
Saint Ansgar 60, Starmont 0
South Winneshiek, Calmar 66, Postville 6
West Fork, Sheffield 35, Central Springs 0 ( (ND))
Newman Catholic, Mason City at Nashua-Plainfield
District 5
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 48, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0 ( (ND))
Cascade, Western Dubuque 27, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 16 ( (ND))
MFL MarMac 35, Jesup 6 ( (ND))
Belle Plaine at Lisbon ( (ND))
East Buchanan, Winthrop at Edgewood-Colesburg ( (ND))
North Linn, Troy Mills at Alburnett ( (ND))
District 6
B-G-M, Brooklyn 61, North Mahaska, New Sharon 6 ( (ND))
Tipton 21, Durant 13 ( (ND))
Belle Plaine at Lisbon ( (ND))
Highland, Riverside at Lynnville-Sully ( (ND))
Mediapolis at Pekin ( (ND))
District 7
North Tama, Traer 13, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 7
BCLUW, Conrad at Grundy Center
East Buchanan, Winthrop at Edgewood-Colesburg ( (ND))
Hudson at GMG, Garwin
District 8
B-G-M, Brooklyn 61, North Mahaska, New Sharon 6 ( (ND))
Martensdale-St. Marys 40, Woodward Academy 33 ( (ND))
Mount Ayr 49, Central Decatur, Leon 14 ( (ND))
Wayne, Corydon 42, Colfax-Mingo 29 ( (ND))
Highland, Riverside at Lynnville-Sully ( (ND))
District 9
ACGC 54, Nodaway Valley 0 ( (ND))
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 38, Logan-Magnolia 7 ( (ND))
Westwood, Sloan 21, AHSTW 7 ( (ND))
Earlham at Pleasantville ( (ND))
Riverside, Oakland at Missouri Valley ( (ND))
Southwest Valley at West Central Valley, Stuart ( (ND))
District 10
Lawton-Bronson 12, Hinton 6 ( (ND))
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 38, Logan-Magnolia 7 ( (ND))
Underwood 49, Tri-Center, Neola 33 ( (ND))
Westwood, Sloan 21, AHSTW 7 ( (ND))
Woodbury Central, Moville 14, Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 2 ( (ND))
West Monona at MVAOCOU ( (ND))
CLASS 8:
District 1
Harris-Lake Park 49, River Valley, Correctionville 6
Newell-Fonda 56, Siouxland Christian 0 ( (ND))
St. Mary’s, Remsen 61, Kingsley-Pierson 2
West Bend-Mallard 52, Ar-We-Va, Westside 20
District 2
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 64, Rockford 14
Tripoli 42, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 6
Janesville at Riceville
Northwood-Kensett at Dunkerton
District 3
Central City 54, West Central, Maynard 0
Central, Elkader at Easton Valley
Midland, Wyoming at Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction
Springville at Kee, Lansing
District 4
English Valleys, North English 33, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32
H-L-V, Victor 29, Lone Tree 26
Montezuma 76, Winfield-Mt. Union 48
New London 56, WACO, Wayland 50 (3OT)
District 5
AGWSR, Ackley 72, Collins-Maxwell 46
Colo-Nesco at Twin Cedars, Bussey
Melcher-Dallas at Baxter
Meskwaki Settlement School at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
District 6
Lamoni 64, Murray 6
Lenox 59, Seymour 0
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 47, Moravia 8
East Union, Afton at Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
District 7
East Mills 52, Griswold 0
Sidney at ( (ND))
Stanton-Essex at Bedford
District 8
Audubon 48, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6
CAM, Anita 56, Glidden-Ralston 14
Boyer Valley, Dunlap at West Harrison, Mondamin
Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard
District 9
Newell-Fonda 56, Siouxland Christian 0 ( (ND))