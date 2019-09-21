Friday Night Blitz: September 20, 2019

Scores courtesy Iowa High School Athletic Association

CLASS 4A:

District 1

Indianola 59, Des Moines, Lincoln 14 ( (ND))

LeMars 62, Sioux City, North 13 ( (ND))

Sioux City, East 37, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0 ( (ND))

District 2

Fort Dodge 36, Carroll 10 ( (ND))

Marshalltown 28, Ames 14 ( (ND))

Southeast Polk 42, Des Moines, East 0 ( (ND))

Sioux City, West at Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City ( (ND))



District 3

Cedar Falls 35, Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 32 ( (ND))

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 35, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 28 ( (ND))

Dubuque, Hempstead 49, Iowa City, City High 13 ( (ND))

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Cedar Rapids, Washington ( (ND))

Dubuque, Senior at Iowa City, West ( (ND))



District 4

Urbandale 17, Linn-Mar, Marion 16 ( (ND))

Davenport, West at Davenport, North ( (ND))

Dubuque, Senior at Iowa City, West ( (ND))

Muscatine at Johnston ( (ND))



District 5

Burlington at Fort Madison ( (ND))

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Cedar Rapids, Washington ( (ND))

Davenport, West at Davenport, North ( (ND))



District 6

Clear Lake 55, Mason City 19 ( (ND))

Mount Pleasant 35, Ottumwa 7 ( (ND))

Muscatine at Johnston ( (ND))

Waukee at Valley, West Des Moines ( (ND))



District 7

Des Moines Christian 45, Des Moines, North 8 ( (ND))

Lewis Central 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14 ( (ND))

Marshalltown 28, Ames 14 ( (ND))

Waukee at Valley, West Des Moines ( (ND))

CLASS 3A:

District 1

Denison-Schleswig 37, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7 ( (ND))

OABCIG 48, Storm Lake 26 ( (ND))

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley ( (ND))

Sioux City, West at Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City ( (ND))



District 2

A-D-M, Adel 31, Boone 0 ( (ND))

Algona 34, Webster City 33 ( (ND))

Dallas Center-Grimes 28, Glenwood 9 ( (ND))

North Polk, Alleman 39, Perry 6 ( (ND))

District 3

Charles City 33, Oelwein 16 ( (ND))

Decorah 37, Crestwood, Cresco 6 ( (ND))

Independence 42, Center Point-Urbana 0 ( (ND))

Waterloo, East 41, Newton 13 ( (ND))

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 28, West Delaware, Manchester 12 ( (ND))

Waverly-Shell Rock at New Hampton ( (ND))



District 4

Clear Creek-Amana 47, Marion 7 ( (ND))

Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 48, Clinton 0 ( (ND))

Maquoketa at Mount Vernon ( (ND))

North Scott, Eldridge at Epworth, Western Dubuque ( (ND))



District 5

Camanche 40, Central DeWitt 37 (OT)

Solon 17, Assumption, Davenport 13 ( (ND))

Iowa City, Liberty at Mid-Prairie, Wellman ( (ND))

North Scott, Eldridge at Epworth, Western Dubuque ( (ND))



District 6

Washington 42, West Liberty 20 ( (ND))

Burlington at Fort Madison ( (ND))

Centerville at Keokuk ( (ND))

Fairfield at Grinnell ( (ND))



District 7

Carlisle 42, Pella 36 ( (ND))

Knoxville 31, Chariton 21 ( (ND))

Nevada 52, South Tama County, Tama 0 ( (ND))

Fairfield at Grinnell ( (ND))

Norwalk at Oskaloosa ( (ND))



District 8

Bondurant-Farrar 31, Creston-O/M 22 ( (ND))

Gilbert at Greene County ( (ND))

Norwalk at Oskaloosa ( (ND))

Winterset at Ballard ( (ND))



District 9

A-D-M, Adel 31, Boone 0 ( (ND))

Harlan 49, Atlantic 13 ( (ND))

Winterset at Ballard ( (ND))

CLASS 2A:

District 1

Sioux Center 21, Spirit Lake 15 ( (ND))

West Lyon, Inwood 54, MOC-Floyd Valley 6 ( (ND))

Western Christian, Hull 42, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 5 ( (ND))

Estherville Lincoln Central at Sheldon ( (ND))

Okoboji, Milford vs Okoboji, Milford

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley ( (ND))



District 2

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28, Osage 20 ( (ND))

Hampton-Dumont 33, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL 0 ( (ND))

South Central Calhoun 38, Southeast Valley 7 ( (ND))

Estherville Lincoln Central at Sheldon ( (ND))



District 3

Clear Lake 55, Mason City 19 ( (ND))

West Hancock, Britt 42, Forest City 7 ( (ND))

Iowa Falls-Alden at Roland-Story, Story City ( (ND))

Waverly-Shell Rock at New Hampton ( (ND))



District 4

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 16, Anamosa 13 ( (ND))

Monticello 21, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 14 ( (ND))

Waukon 42, Cascade, Western Dubuque 13 ( (ND))

Denver at North Fayette Valley ( (ND))

Vinton-Shellsburg at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo ( (ND))



District 5

Louisa-Muscatine 22, Mediapolis 21 ( (ND))

West Burlington 27, Central Lee, Donnellson 6 ( (ND))

Maquoketa at Mount Vernon ( (ND))

West Branch at Tipton ( (ND))



District 6

Pleasantville 46, Albia 14 ( (ND))

Regina, Iowa City 42, Williamsburg 35 ( (ND))

Sigourney-Keota 53, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14 ( (ND))

Iowa City, Liberty at Mid-Prairie, Wellman ( (ND))

Pekin at Davis County, Bloomfield ( (ND))



District 7

Aplington-Parkersburg 14, West Marshall, State Center 7 (OT)

Dike-New Hartford at Union, La Porte City ( (ND))

Iowa Falls-Alden at Roland-Story, Story City ( (ND))

Vinton-Shellsburg at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo ( (ND))

Wilton at Benton Community ( (ND))



District 8

Des Moines Christian 45, Des Moines, North 8 ( (ND))

Mount Ayr 49, Clarke, Osceola 7 ( (ND))

Centerville at Keokuk ( (ND))

Interstate 35, Truro at Saydel ( (ND))

Pella Christian at PCM, Monroe ( (ND))



District 9

Shenandoah 52, Riverside, Oakland 14 ( (ND))

Gilbert at Greene County ( (ND))

Treynor at Red Oak ( (ND))

CLASS 1A:

District 1

Emmetsburg 35, Cherokee, Washington 33 ( (ND))

Sibley-Ocheyedan 34, Graettinger-Terril 14 ( (ND))

Unity Christian, Orange City 38, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0 ( (ND))

Gehlen Catholic, LeMars at West Sioux, Hawarden ( (ND))



District 2

Alta/Aurelia 28, Pocahontas Area 6 ( (ND))

Earlham 55, Madrid 15 ( (ND))

South Central Calhoun 38, Southeast Valley 7 ( (ND))

South Hardin 67, Eagle Grove 0 ( (ND))

Manson Northwest Webster at South Hamilton, Jewell ( (ND))

Woodward Academy at Ogden ( (ND))



District 3

Belmond-Klemme 34, North Butler 14 ( (ND))

Lake Mills 31, North Union 8 ( (ND))

MFL MarMac 39, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0 ( (ND))

Denver at North Fayette Valley ( (ND))



District 4

North Cedar, Stanwood 33, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 8 ( (ND))

Northeast, Goose Lake 27, Alburnett 0 ( (ND))

Bellevue at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg ( (ND))

West Branch at Tipton ( (ND))



District 5

Durant 7, Wapello 0 ( (ND))

Louisa-Muscatine 22, Mediapolis 21 ( (ND))

Van Buren Community at Wayne, Corydon ( (ND))

Wilton at Benton Community ( (ND))



District 6

B-G-M, Brooklyn 21, East Marshall, LeGrand 13 ( (ND))

Jesup 41, BCLUW, Conrad 27 ( (ND))

North Linn, Troy Mills 20, Edgewood-Colesburg 16 ( (ND))

Dike-New Hartford at Union, La Porte City ( (ND))



District 7

Colfax-Mingo 41, Lynnville-Sully 15 ( (ND))

Pleasantville 46, Albia 14 ( (ND))

Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0 ( (ND))

Interstate 35, Truro at Saydel ( (ND))

Pella Christian at PCM, Monroe ( (ND))

Woodward Academy at Ogden ( (ND))



District 8

Clarinda 9, Southwest Valley 7 ( (ND))

Mount Ayr 49, Clarke, Osceola 7 ( (ND))

Panorama, Panora 37, Central Decatur, Leon 22 ( (ND))

Nodaway Valley at West Central Valley, Stuart ( (ND))

Tri-Center, Neola at ACGC ( (ND))



District 9

Underwood 21, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 7 ( (ND))

Westwood, Sloan 41, Missouri Valley 8 ( (ND))

Woodbury Central, Moville 55, MVAOCOU 0 ( (ND))

East Sac County at IKM-Manning ( (ND))

Treynor at Red Oak ( (ND))

CLASS A:

District 1

West Monona 20, Akron-Westfield 12 ( (ND))

Gehlen Catholic, LeMars at West Sioux, Hawarden ( (ND))

Hinton at Logan-Magnolia ( (ND))

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids at South O’Brien, Paullina ( (ND))



District 2

Bishop Garrigan, Algona 28, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 15 ( (ND))

Lawton-Bronson 24, Ridge View 6 ( (ND))

East Sac County at IKM-Manning ( (ND))

Manson Northwest Webster at South Hamilton, Jewell ( (ND))

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids at South O’Brien, Paullina ( (ND))



District 3

West Fork, Sheffield 16, Nashua-Plainfield 0 ( (ND))

District 4

Central Springs 27, Newman Catholic, Mason City 21

Postville at Saint Ansgar

South Winneshiek, Calmar at Starmont



District 5

Lisbon 20, Highland, Riverside 12 ( (ND))

Bellevue at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg ( (ND))



District 6

Cardinal, Eldon 49, North Mahaska, New Sharon 12 ( (ND))

Pekin at Davis County, Bloomfield ( (ND))



District 7

Grundy Center 21, East Buchanan, Winthrop 0

North Tama, Traer 8, Hudson 6

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 50, GMG, Garwin 0

District 8

Van Buren Community at Wayne, Corydon ( (ND))



District 9

Nodaway Valley at West Central Valley, Stuart ( (ND))



District 10

Hinton at Logan-Magnolia ( (ND))

Tri-Center, Neola at ACGC ( (ND))

CLASS 8:

District 1

Harris-Lake Park 60, Ar-We-Va, Westside 6

Newell-Fonda at Kingsley-Pierson

St. Mary’s, Remsen at River Valley, Correctionville



District 2

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Janesville 7

Northwood-Kensett 40, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 0

Rockford 46, Dunkerton 18

Tripoli 40, Riceville 36

District 3

Central City 22, Kee, Lansing 20

Easton Valley 58, Midland, Wyoming 8

West Central, Maynard 68, Central, Elkader 34

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction at Springville



District 4

H-L-V, Victor 54, English Valleys, North English 20

Iowa Valley, Marengo 48, Winfield-Mt. Union 22

Lone Tree 48, New London 42 (OT)

Montezuma 62, WACO, Wayland 57

District 5

Collins-Maxwell 54, Baxter 52

AGWSR, Ackley at Colo-Nesco

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Melcher-Dallas

Twin Cedars, Bussey at Meskwaki Settlement School



District 6

Lenox 68, East Union, Afton 22

Murray 26, Moravia 21

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 75, Seymour 8

Lamoni at Mormon Trail, Garden Grove



District 7

Sidney 76, Griswold 46

Bedford at East Mills



District 8

Audubon 86, Woodbine 69

CAM, Anita 60, West Harrison, Mondamin 22

Coon Rapids-Bayard 56, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 20

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston



District 9

