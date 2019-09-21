Friday Night Blitz: September 20, 2019

Scores courtesy Iowa High School Athletic Association
CLASS 4A:
District 1
Ankeny 28, Des Moines, Roosevelt 14 ( (ND))
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 31, Ankeny Centennial 10 ( (ND))
Indianola 59, Des Moines, Lincoln 14 ( (ND))
LeMars 62, Sioux City, North 13 ( (ND))
Sioux City, East 37, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0 ( (ND))
Waterloo, West 28, Des Moines, Hoover 8 ( (ND))
District 2
Ankeny 28, Des Moines, Roosevelt 14 ( (ND))
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 31, Ankeny Centennial 10 ( (ND))
Fort Dodge 36, Carroll 10 ( (ND))
Marshalltown 28, Ames 14 ( (ND))
Southeast Polk 42, Des Moines, East 0 ( (ND))
Sioux City, West at Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City ( (ND))
District 3
Cedar Falls 35, Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 32 ( (ND))
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 35, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 28 ( (ND))
Dubuque, Hempstead 49, Iowa City, City High 13 ( (ND))
Waterloo, West 28, Des Moines, Hoover 8 ( (ND))
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Cedar Rapids, Washington ( (ND))
Dubuque, Senior at Iowa City, West ( (ND))
District 4
Dubuque, Hempstead 49, Iowa City, City High 13 ( (ND))
Urbandale 17, Linn-Mar, Marion 16 ( (ND))
Davenport, West at Davenport, North ( (ND))
Dubuque, Senior at Iowa City, West ( (ND))
Muscatine at Johnston ( (ND))
District 5
Cedar Falls 35, Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 32 ( (ND))
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 35, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 28 ( (ND))
Burlington at Fort Madison ( (ND))
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Cedar Rapids, Washington ( (ND))
Davenport, West at Davenport, North ( (ND))
District 6
Clear Lake 55, Mason City 19 ( (ND))
Indianola 59, Des Moines, Lincoln 14 ( (ND))
Mount Pleasant 35, Ottumwa 7 ( (ND))
Southeast Polk 42, Des Moines, East 0 ( (ND))
Muscatine at Johnston ( (ND))
Waukee at Valley, West Des Moines ( (ND))
District 7
Des Moines Christian 45, Des Moines, North 8 ( (ND))
Lewis Central 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14 ( (ND))
Marshalltown 28, Ames 14 ( (ND))
Sioux City, East 37, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0 ( (ND))
Urbandale 17, Linn-Mar, Marion 16 ( (ND))
Waukee at Valley, West Des Moines ( (ND))
CLASS 3A:
District 1
Denison-Schleswig 37, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7 ( (ND))
LeMars 62, Sioux City, North 13 ( (ND))
OABCIG 48, Storm Lake 26 ( (ND))
Spencer 35, Humboldt 6 ( (ND))
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley ( (ND))
Sioux City, West at Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City ( (ND))
District 2
A-D-M, Adel 31, Boone 0 ( (ND))
Algona 34, Webster City 33 ( (ND))
Dallas Center-Grimes 28, Glenwood 9 ( (ND))
Fort Dodge 36, Carroll 10 ( (ND))
North Polk, Alleman 39, Perry 6 ( (ND))
Spencer 35, Humboldt 6 ( (ND))
District 3
Charles City 33, Oelwein 16 ( (ND))
Decorah 37, Crestwood, Cresco 6 ( (ND))
Independence 42, Center Point-Urbana 0 ( (ND))
Waterloo, East 41, Newton 13 ( (ND))
Xavier, Cedar Rapids 28, West Delaware, Manchester 12 ( (ND))
Waverly-Shell Rock at New Hampton ( (ND))
District 4
Clear Creek-Amana 47, Marion 7 ( (ND))
Independence 42, Center Point-Urbana 0 ( (ND))
Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 48, Clinton 0 ( (ND))
Xavier, Cedar Rapids 28, West Delaware, Manchester 12 ( (ND))
Maquoketa at Mount Vernon ( (ND))
North Scott, Eldridge at Epworth, Western Dubuque ( (ND))
District 5
Camanche 40, Central DeWitt 37 (OT)
Clear Creek-Amana 47, Marion 7 ( (ND))
Solon 17, Assumption, Davenport 13 ( (ND))
Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 48, Clinton 0 ( (ND))
Iowa City, Liberty at Mid-Prairie, Wellman ( (ND))
North Scott, Eldridge at Epworth, Western Dubuque ( (ND))
District 6
Mount Pleasant 35, Ottumwa 7 ( (ND))
Solon 17, Assumption, Davenport 13 ( (ND))
Washington 42, West Liberty 20 ( (ND))
Burlington at Fort Madison ( (ND))
Centerville at Keokuk ( (ND))
Fairfield at Grinnell ( (ND))
District 7
Carlisle 42, Pella 36 ( (ND))
Knoxville 31, Chariton 21 ( (ND))
Nevada 52, South Tama County, Tama 0 ( (ND))
Waterloo, East 41, Newton 13 ( (ND))
Fairfield at Grinnell ( (ND))
Norwalk at Oskaloosa ( (ND))
District 8
Bondurant-Farrar 31, Creston-O/M 22 ( (ND))
Carlisle 42, Pella 36 ( (ND))
North Polk, Alleman 39, Perry 6 ( (ND))
Gilbert at Greene County ( (ND))
Norwalk at Oskaloosa ( (ND))
Winterset at Ballard ( (ND))
District 9
A-D-M, Adel 31, Boone 0 ( (ND))
Bondurant-Farrar 31, Creston-O/M 22 ( (ND))
Dallas Center-Grimes 28, Glenwood 9 ( (ND))
Harlan 49, Atlantic 13 ( (ND))
Lewis Central 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14 ( (ND))
Winterset at Ballard ( (ND))
CLASS 2A:
District 1
Sioux Center 21, Spirit Lake 15 ( (ND))
West Lyon, Inwood 54, MOC-Floyd Valley 6 ( (ND))
Western Christian, Hull 42, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 5 ( (ND))
Estherville Lincoln Central at Sheldon ( (ND))
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley ( (ND))
District 2
Algona 34, Webster City 33 ( (ND))
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28, Osage 20 ( (ND))
Hampton-Dumont 33, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL 0 ( (ND))
Sioux Center 21, Spirit Lake 15 ( (ND))
South Central Calhoun 38, Southeast Valley 7 ( (ND))
Estherville Lincoln Central at Sheldon ( (ND))
District 3
Clear Lake 55, Mason City 19 ( (ND))
Decorah 37, Crestwood, Cresco 6 ( (ND))
Hampton-Dumont 33, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL 0 ( (ND))
West Hancock, Britt 42, Forest City 7 ( (ND))
Iowa Falls-Alden at Roland-Story, Story City ( (ND))
Waverly-Shell Rock at New Hampton ( (ND))
District 4
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 16, Anamosa 13 ( (ND))
Charles City 33, Oelwein 16 ( (ND))
Monticello 21, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 14 ( (ND))
Waukon 42, Cascade, Western Dubuque 13 ( (ND))
Denver at North Fayette Valley ( (ND))
Vinton-Shellsburg at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo ( (ND))
District 5
Camanche 40, Central DeWitt 37 (OT)
Louisa-Muscatine 22, Mediapolis 21 ( (ND))
Washington 42, West Liberty 20 ( (ND))
West Burlington 27, Central Lee, Donnellson 6 ( (ND))
Maquoketa at Mount Vernon ( (ND))
West Branch at Tipton ( (ND))
District 6
Pleasantville 46, Albia 14 ( (ND))
Regina, Iowa City 42, Williamsburg 35 ( (ND))
Sigourney-Keota 53, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14 ( (ND))
West Burlington 27, Central Lee, Donnellson 6 ( (ND))
Iowa City, Liberty at Mid-Prairie, Wellman ( (ND))
Pekin at Davis County, Bloomfield ( (ND))
District 7
Aplington-Parkersburg 14, West Marshall, State Center 7 (OT)
Nevada 52, South Tama County, Tama 0 ( (ND))
Dike-New Hartford at Union, La Porte City ( (ND))
Iowa Falls-Alden at Roland-Story, Story City ( (ND))
Vinton-Shellsburg at Columbus Catholic, Waterloo ( (ND))
Wilton at Benton Community ( (ND))
District 8
Des Moines Christian 45, Des Moines, North 8 ( (ND))
Knoxville 31, Chariton 21 ( (ND))
Mount Ayr 49, Clarke, Osceola 7 ( (ND))
Centerville at Keokuk ( (ND))
Interstate 35, Truro at Saydel ( (ND))
Pella Christian at PCM, Monroe ( (ND))
District 9
Denison-Schleswig 37, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7 ( (ND))
Harlan 49, Atlantic 13 ( (ND))
OABCIG 48, Storm Lake 26 ( (ND))
Shenandoah 52, Riverside, Oakland 14 ( (ND))
Gilbert at Greene County ( (ND))
Treynor at Red Oak ( (ND))
CLASS 1A:
District 1
Emmetsburg 35, Cherokee, Washington 33 ( (ND))
Sibley-Ocheyedan 34, Graettinger-Terril 14 ( (ND))
Unity Christian, Orange City 38, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0 ( (ND))
West Lyon, Inwood 54, MOC-Floyd Valley 6 ( (ND))
Western Christian, Hull 42, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 5 ( (ND))
Gehlen Catholic, LeMars at West Sioux, Hawarden ( (ND))
District 2
Alta/Aurelia 28, Pocahontas Area 6 ( (ND))
Earlham 55, Madrid 15 ( (ND))
South Central Calhoun 38, Southeast Valley 7 ( (ND))
South Hardin 67, Eagle Grove 0 ( (ND))
Manson Northwest Webster at South Hamilton, Jewell ( (ND))
Woodward Academy at Ogden ( (ND))
District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg 14, West Marshall, State Center 7 (OT)
Belmond-Klemme 34, North Butler 14 ( (ND))
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28, Osage 20 ( (ND))
Lake Mills 31, North Union 8 ( (ND))
MFL MarMac 39, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0 ( (ND))
Denver at North Fayette Valley ( (ND))
District 4
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 16, Anamosa 13 ( (ND))
North Cedar, Stanwood 33, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 8 ( (ND))
Northeast, Goose Lake 27, Alburnett 0 ( (ND))
Waukon 42, Cascade, Western Dubuque 13 ( (ND))
Bellevue at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg ( (ND))
West Branch at Tipton ( (ND))
District 5
Durant 7, Wapello 0 ( (ND))
Louisa-Muscatine 22, Mediapolis 21 ( (ND))
North Cedar, Stanwood 33, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 8 ( (ND))
Sigourney-Keota 53, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14 ( (ND))
Van Buren Community at Wayne, Corydon ( (ND))
Wilton at Benton Community ( (ND))
District 6
B-G-M, Brooklyn 21, East Marshall, LeGrand 13 ( (ND))
Jesup 41, BCLUW, Conrad 27 ( (ND))
North Linn, Troy Mills 20, Edgewood-Colesburg 16 ( (ND))
Regina, Iowa City 42, Williamsburg 35 ( (ND))
South Hardin 67, Eagle Grove 0 ( (ND))
Dike-New Hartford at Union, La Porte City ( (ND))
District 7
Colfax-Mingo 41, Lynnville-Sully 15 ( (ND))
Pleasantville 46, Albia 14 ( (ND))
Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0 ( (ND))
Interstate 35, Truro at Saydel ( (ND))
Pella Christian at PCM, Monroe ( (ND))
Woodward Academy at Ogden ( (ND))
District 8
Clarinda 9, Southwest Valley 7 ( (ND))
Mount Ayr 49, Clarke, Osceola 7 ( (ND))
Panorama, Panora 37, Central Decatur, Leon 22 ( (ND))
Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0 ( (ND))
Nodaway Valley at West Central Valley, Stuart ( (ND))
Tri-Center, Neola at ACGC ( (ND))
District 9
Emmetsburg 35, Cherokee, Washington 33 ( (ND))
Underwood 21, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 7 ( (ND))
Westwood, Sloan 41, Missouri Valley 8 ( (ND))
Woodbury Central, Moville 55, MVAOCOU 0 ( (ND))
East Sac County at IKM-Manning ( (ND))
Treynor at Red Oak ( (ND))
CLASS A:
District 1
Unity Christian, Orange City 38, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0 ( (ND))
West Monona 20, Akron-Westfield 12 ( (ND))
Gehlen Catholic, LeMars at West Sioux, Hawarden ( (ND))
Hinton at Logan-Magnolia ( (ND))
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids at South O’Brien, Paullina ( (ND))
District 2
Alta/Aurelia 28, Pocahontas Area 6 ( (ND))
Bishop Garrigan, Algona 28, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 15 ( (ND))
Lawton-Bronson 24, Ridge View 6 ( (ND))
East Sac County at IKM-Manning ( (ND))
Manson Northwest Webster at South Hamilton, Jewell ( (ND))
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids at South O’Brien, Paullina ( (ND))
District 3
Belmond-Klemme 34, North Butler 14 ( (ND))
Bishop Garrigan, Algona 28, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 15 ( (ND))
Lake Mills 31, North Union 8 ( (ND))
Sibley-Ocheyedan 34, Graettinger-Terril 14 ( (ND))
West Fork, Sheffield 16, Nashua-Plainfield 0 ( (ND))
West Hancock, Britt 42, Forest City 7 ( (ND))
District 4
Central Springs 27, Newman Catholic, Mason City 21
West Fork, Sheffield 16, Nashua-Plainfield 0 ( (ND))
Postville at Saint Ansgar
South Winneshiek, Calmar at Starmont
District 5
Lisbon 20, Highland, Riverside 12 ( (ND))
MFL MarMac 39, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0 ( (ND))
Monticello 21, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 14 ( (ND))
North Linn, Troy Mills 20, Edgewood-Colesburg 16 ( (ND))
Northeast, Goose Lake 27, Alburnett 0 ( (ND))
Bellevue at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg ( (ND))
District 6
B-G-M, Brooklyn 21, East Marshall, LeGrand 13 ( (ND))
Cardinal, Eldon 49, North Mahaska, New Sharon 12 ( (ND))
Durant 7, Wapello 0 ( (ND))
Lisbon 20, Highland, Riverside 12 ( (ND))
Pekin at Davis County, Bloomfield ( (ND))
District 7
Grundy Center 21, East Buchanan, Winthrop 0
Jesup 41, BCLUW, Conrad 27 ( (ND))
North Tama, Traer 8, Hudson 6
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 50, GMG, Garwin 0
District 8
AHSTW 33, Martensdale-St. Marys 29 ( (ND))
Cardinal, Eldon 49, North Mahaska, New Sharon 12 ( (ND))
Colfax-Mingo 41, Lynnville-Sully 15 ( (ND))
Panorama, Panora 37, Central Decatur, Leon 22 ( (ND))
Van Buren Community at Wayne, Corydon ( (ND))
District 9
AHSTW 33, Martensdale-St. Marys 29 ( (ND))
Clarinda 9, Southwest Valley 7 ( (ND))
Earlham 55, Madrid 15 ( (ND))
Shenandoah 52, Riverside, Oakland 14 ( (ND))
Underwood 21, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 7 ( (ND))
Nodaway Valley at West Central Valley, Stuart ( (ND))
District 10
Lawton-Bronson 24, Ridge View 6 ( (ND))
West Monona 20, Akron-Westfield 12 ( (ND))
Westwood, Sloan 41, Missouri Valley 8 ( (ND))
Woodbury Central, Moville 55, MVAOCOU 0 ( (ND))
Hinton at Logan-Magnolia ( (ND))
Tri-Center, Neola at ACGC ( (ND))
CLASS 8:
District 1
Harris-Lake Park 60, Ar-We-Va, Westside 6
West Bend-Mallard 60, Siouxland Christian 28 ( (ND))
Newell-Fonda at Kingsley-Pierson
St. Mary’s, Remsen at River Valley, Correctionville
District 2
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Janesville 7
Northwood-Kensett 40, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 0
Rockford 46, Dunkerton 18
Tripoli 40, Riceville 36
District 3
Central City 22, Kee, Lansing 20
Easton Valley 58, Midland, Wyoming 8
West Central, Maynard 68, Central, Elkader 34
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction at Springville
District 4
H-L-V, Victor 54, English Valleys, North English 20
Iowa Valley, Marengo 48, Winfield-Mt. Union 22
Lone Tree 48, New London 42 (OT)
Montezuma 62, WACO, Wayland 57
District 5
Collins-Maxwell 54, Baxter 52
AGWSR, Ackley at Colo-Nesco
Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Melcher-Dallas
Twin Cedars, Bussey at Meskwaki Settlement School
District 6
Lenox 68, East Union, Afton 22
Murray 26, Moravia 21
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 75, Seymour 8
Lamoni at Mormon Trail, Garden Grove
District 7
Sidney 76, Griswold 46
Bedford at East Mills
District 8
Audubon 86, Woodbine 69
CAM, Anita 60, West Harrison, Mondamin 22
Coon Rapids-Bayard 56, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 20
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston
District 9
West Bend-Mallard 60, Siouxland Christian 28 ( (ND))