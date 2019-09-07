Friday Night Blitz: September 6, 2019

Scores courtesy of the Iowa High School Athletic Association

CLASS 4A:

District 1

Ankeny 20, Johnston 7 ( (ND))

Indianola 35, Des Moines, Hoover 7 ( (ND))

Des Moines, Lincoln at Des Moines, Roosevelt ( (ND))

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines at Valley, West Des Moines ( (ND))

Sioux City, East at Sioux City, West ( (ND))



District 2

Ankeny Centennial 41, Urbandale 21 ( (ND))

Fort Dodge 42, Ames 7 ( (ND))

Des Moines, Lincoln at Des Moines, Roosevelt ( (ND))

Marshalltown at Ottumwa ( (ND))

Sioux City, East at Sioux City, West ( (ND))

Southeast Polk at Waukee ( (ND))



District 3

Cedar Falls 52, Iowa City, City High 7 ( (ND))

Waterloo, West 54, Mason City 13 ( (ND))

Davenport, North at Dubuque, Senior ( (ND))

Muscatine at Cedar Rapids Jefferson ( (ND))

Prairie, Cedar Rapids at Pleasant Valley ( (ND))



District 4

Cedar Falls 52, Iowa City, City High 7 ( (ND))

Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont at Iowa City, West ( (ND))

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy at Linn-Mar, Marion ( (ND))

Davenport, North at Dubuque, Senior ( (ND))

Muscatine at Cedar Rapids Jefferson ( (ND))

Prairie, Cedar Rapids at Pleasant Valley ( (ND))



District 5

Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont at Iowa City, West ( (ND))

Burlington at Keokuk ( (ND))

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy at Linn-Mar, Marion ( (ND))

North Scott, Eldridge at Davenport, Central ( (ND))



District 6

Ankeny 20, Johnston 7 ( (ND))

Des Moines, East 35, Des Moines, North 22 ( (ND))

Indianola 35, Des Moines, Hoover 7 ( (ND))

Waterloo, West 54, Mason City 13 ( (ND))

Marshalltown at Ottumwa ( (ND))

Southeast Polk at Waukee ( (ND))



District 7

Ankeny Centennial 41, Urbandale 21 ( (ND))

Denison-Schleswig 56, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 28 ( (ND))

Des Moines, East 35, Des Moines, North 22 ( (ND))

Fort Dodge 42, Ames 7 ( (ND))

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines at Valley, West Des Moines ( (ND))

CLASS 3A:

District 1

Denison-Schleswig 56, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 28 ( (ND))

Storm Lake 25, Alta/Aurelia 10 ( (ND))

Glenwood at Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City ( (ND))

Harlan at Sergeant Bluff-Luton ( (ND))

Webster City at Spencer ( (ND))



District 2

Carroll 17, Ballard 14 ( (ND))

Dallas Center-Grimes 27, Norwalk 21 (OT)

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 27, Humboldt 7 ( (ND))

A-D-M, Adel at Perry ( (ND))

Newton at Boone ( (ND))

Webster City at Spencer ( (ND))



District 3

Clear Lake 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 6 ( (ND))

West Delaware, Manchester 32, Marion 20 ( (ND))

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 36, Decorah 14 ( (ND))

Charles City at New Hampton ( (ND))

Independence at South Tama County, Tama ( (ND))

Iowa City, Liberty at Waterloo, East ( (ND))



District 4

Assumption, Davenport 42, Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 7 ( (ND))

Center Point-Urbana 28, Mount Vernon 16 ( (ND))

West Delaware, Manchester 32, Marion 20 ( (ND))

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 36, Decorah 14 ( (ND))

Central DeWitt at Maquoketa ( (ND))

Williamsburg at Epworth, Western Dubuque ( (ND))



District 5

Assumption, Davenport 42, Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 7 ( (ND))

Clear Creek-Amana 33, Fairfield 7 ( (ND))

Central DeWitt at Maquoketa ( (ND))

Iowa City, Liberty at Waterloo, East ( (ND))

North Scott, Eldridge at Davenport, Central ( (ND))



District 6

Clear Creek-Amana 33, Fairfield 7 ( (ND))

Fort Madison 26, West Burlington 14 ( (ND))

Pella 55, Mount Pleasant 20 ( (ND))

Solon 48, West Liberty 7 ( (ND))

Burlington at Keokuk ( (ND))

Oskaloosa at Washington ( (ND))



District 7

Pella 55, Mount Pleasant 20 ( (ND))

Independence at South Tama County, Tama ( (ND))

Knoxville at Saydel ( (ND))

Newton at Boone ( (ND))

North Polk, Alleman at Grinnell ( (ND))

Oskaloosa at Washington ( (ND))



District 8

Carroll 17, Ballard 14 ( (ND))

Dallas Center-Grimes 27, Norwalk 21 (OT)

Gilbert 35, Roland-Story, Story City 12 ( (ND))

Winterset 36, Bondurant-Farrar 35 ( (ND))

Carlisle at Lewis Central ( (ND))

North Polk, Alleman at Grinnell ( (ND))



District 9

Winterset 36, Bondurant-Farrar 35 ( (ND))

A-D-M, Adel at Perry ( (ND))

Atlantic at Creston-O/M ( (ND))

Carlisle at Lewis Central ( (ND))

Glenwood at Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City ( (ND))

Harlan at Sergeant Bluff-Luton ( (ND))

CLASS 2A:

District 1

West Lyon, Inwood 35, Sioux Center 0 ( (ND))

Okoboji, Milford at Sibley-Ocheyedan ( (ND))

Sheldon at South O’Brien, Paullina ( (ND))

West Sioux, Hawarden at Central Lyon, Rock Rapids ( (ND))

Western Christian, Hull at Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley ( (ND))



District 2

Algona 50, Hampton-Dumont 6 ( (ND))

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 27, Humboldt 7 ( (ND))

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 19, Estherville Lincoln Central 14 ( (ND))

Southeast Valley 18, Pocahontas Area 7 ( (ND))

Eagle Grove at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL ( (ND))

Spirit Lake at Forest City ( (ND))



District 3

Algona 50, Hampton-Dumont 6 ( (ND))

Clear Lake 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 6 ( (ND))

Iowa Falls-Alden 35, South Hardin 6 ( (ND))

Waukon 26, Crestwood, Cresco 21 ( (ND))

Charles City at New Hampton ( (ND))

Spirit Lake at Forest City ( (ND))



District 4

Monticello 34, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 33 (OT)

North Fayette Valley 39, Union, La Porte City 14 ( (ND))

Oelwein 33, Jesup 27 ( (ND))

Regina, Iowa City 56, Anamosa 25 ( (ND))

Waukon 26, Crestwood, Cresco 21 ( (ND))

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo at Hudson ( (ND))



District 5

Camanche 19, Bellevue 14 ( (ND))

Center Point-Urbana 28, Mount Vernon 16 ( (ND))

Fort Madison 26, West Burlington 14 ( (ND))

Solon 48, West Liberty 7 ( (ND))

Vinton-Shellsburg 36, Tipton 22 ( (ND))

Van Buren Community at Louisa-Muscatine ( (ND))



District 6

Mediapolis 82, Central Lee, Donnellson 14 ( (ND))

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 43, Pekin 0 ( (ND))

Pleasantville 45, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7 ( (ND))

Albia at Chariton ( (ND))

Centerville at Davis County, Bloomfield ( (ND))

Williamsburg at Epworth, Western Dubuque ( (ND))



District 7

Benton Community 30, Cascade, Western Dubuque 0 ( (ND))

Gilbert 35, Roland-Story, Story City 12 ( (ND))

Greene County 42, Nevada 41 ( (ND))

North Fayette Valley 39, Union, La Porte City 14 ( (ND))

Vinton-Shellsburg 36, Tipton 22 ( (ND))

West Marshall, State Center at PCM, Monroe ( (ND))



District 8

Des Moines Christian 62, Madrid 0 ( (ND))

Nodaway Valley 40, Clarke, Osceola 21 ( (ND))

Albia at Chariton ( (ND))

Centerville at Davis County, Bloomfield ( (ND))

Knoxville at Saydel ( (ND))

West Marshall, State Center at PCM, Monroe ( (ND))



District 9

AHSTW 35, Shenandoah 27 ( (ND))

Greene County 42, Nevada 41 ( (ND))

South Central Calhoun 30, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 6 ( (ND))

Atlantic at Creston-O/M ( (ND))

Clarinda at Red Oak ( (ND))

OABCIG at East Sac County ( (ND))

CLASS 1A:

District 1

Unity Christian, Orange City 20, Hinton 19 ( (ND))

West Hancock, Britt 41, Emmetsburg 13 ( (ND))

West Lyon, Inwood 35, Sioux Center 0 ( (ND))

Okoboji, Milford at Sibley-Ocheyedan ( (ND))

West Sioux, Hawarden at Central Lyon, Rock Rapids ( (ND))

Western Christian, Hull at Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley ( (ND))



District 2

Des Moines Christian 62, Madrid 0 ( (ND))

South Central Calhoun 30, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 6 ( (ND))

Southeast Valley 18, Pocahontas Area 7 ( (ND))

Eagle Grove at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL ( (ND))

Ogden at Woodward-Granger ( (ND))

South Hamilton, Jewell at Grundy Center ( (ND))



District 3

Central Springs 6, North Butler 0 ( (ND))

Dike-New Hartford 27, Aplington-Parkersburg 7 ( (ND))

Lake Mills 59, West Fork, Sheffield 32 ( (ND))

Saint Ansgar 42, Osage 32 ( (ND))

South Winneshiek, Calmar 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14 ( (ND))

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank at Denver ( (ND))



District 4

Benton Community 30, Cascade, Western Dubuque 0 ( (ND))

Camanche 19, Bellevue 14 ( (ND))

Monticello 34, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 33 (OT)

North Cedar, Stanwood 24, Durant 22 ( (ND))

Wilton 46, Northeast, Goose Lake 7 ( (ND))

Wapello at West Branch ( (ND))



District 5

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 20, GMG, Garwin 12 ( (ND))

Mediapolis 82, Central Lee, Donnellson 14 ( (ND))

Sigourney-Keota 56, Lynnville-Sully 14 ( (ND))

Wilton 46, Northeast, Goose Lake 7 ( (ND))

Van Buren Community at Louisa-Muscatine ( (ND))

Wapello at West Branch ( (ND))



District 6

Dike-New Hartford 27, Aplington-Parkersburg 7 ( (ND))

East Marshall, LeGrand 34, BCLUW, Conrad 13 ( (ND))

Iowa Falls-Alden 35, South Hardin 6 ( (ND))

North Linn, Troy Mills 40, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0 ( (ND))

Oelwein 33, Jesup 27 ( (ND))

Regina, Iowa City 56, Anamosa 25 ( (ND))

District 7

Martensdale-St. Marys 27, Colfax-Mingo 21 ( (ND))

Mount Ayr 3, Interstate 35, Truro 0 ( (ND))

Pleasantville 45, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7 ( (ND))

Van Meter 40, Pella Christian 6 ( (ND))

Ogden at Woodward-Granger ( (ND))

Woodward Academy at ACGC ( (ND))



District 8

Earlham 70, West Central Valley, Stuart 0 ( (ND))

Mount Ayr 3, Interstate 35, Truro 0 ( (ND))

Panorama, Panora 31, Manson Northwest Webster 0 ( (ND))

Van Meter 40, Pella Christian 6 ( (ND))

Clarinda at Red Oak ( (ND))

Woodward Academy at ACGC ( (ND))



District 9

Tri-Center, Neola 48, MVAOCOU 0 ( (ND))

Underwood 42, IKM-Manning 0 ( (ND))

MMCRU at Cherokee, Washington ( (ND))

Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia ( (ND))

OABCIG at East Sac County ( (ND))

St. Albert, Council Bluffs at Treynor ( (ND))

CLASS A:

District 1

Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 29, West Monona 12 ( (ND))

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 19, Estherville Lincoln Central 14 ( (ND))

Lawton-Bronson 14, Akron-Westfield 6 ( (ND))

Unity Christian, Orange City 20, Hinton 19 ( (ND))

MMCRU at Cherokee, Washington ( (ND))

Sheldon at South O’Brien, Paullina ( (ND))



District 2

Panorama, Panora 31, Manson Northwest Webster 0 ( (ND))

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 18, Graettinger-Terril 8 ( (ND))

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18, North Union 14 ( (ND))

Storm Lake 25, Alta/Aurelia 10 ( (ND))

Underwood 42, IKM-Manning 0 ( (ND))

Woodbury Central, Moville 46, Ridge View 0 ( (ND))

District 3

Belmond-Klemme 32, Nashua-Plainfield 6 ( (ND))

Bishop Garrigan, Algona 20, Newman Catholic, Mason City 13 ( (ND))

Lake Mills 59, West Fork, Sheffield 32 ( (ND))

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 18, Graettinger-Terril 8 ( (ND))

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18, North Union 14 ( (ND))

West Hancock, Britt 41, Emmetsburg 13 ( (ND))

District 4

Belmond-Klemme 32, Nashua-Plainfield 6 ( (ND))

Bishop Garrigan, Algona 20, Newman Catholic, Mason City 13 ( (ND))

Central Springs 6, North Butler 0 ( (ND))

Saint Ansgar 42, Osage 32 ( (ND))

South Winneshiek, Calmar 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14 ( (ND))

Edgewood-Colesburg at Starmont ( (ND))

MFL MarMac at Postville ( (ND))



District 5

Highland, Riverside 32, Alburnett 21 ( (ND))

North Linn, Troy Mills 40, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0 ( (ND))

North Tama, Traer 14, Lisbon 0 ( (ND))

East Buchanan, Winthrop at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg ( (ND))

Edgewood-Colesburg at Starmont ( (ND))

MFL MarMac at Postville ( (ND))



District 6

Belle Plaine 62, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0 ( (ND))

Highland, Riverside 32, Alburnett 21 ( (ND))

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 43, Pekin 0 ( (ND))

North Cedar, Stanwood 24, Durant 22 ( (ND))

Cardinal, Eldon at Wayne, Corydon ( (ND))



District 7

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 20, GMG, Garwin 12 ( (ND))

East Marshall, LeGrand 34, BCLUW, Conrad 13 ( (ND))

North Tama, Traer 14, Lisbon 0 ( (ND))

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo at Hudson ( (ND))

East Buchanan, Winthrop at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg ( (ND))

South Hamilton, Jewell at Grundy Center ( (ND))

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank at Denver ( (ND))



District 8

Belle Plaine 62, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0 ( (ND))

Central Decatur, Leon 42, Southwest Valley 22 ( (ND))

Martensdale-St. Marys 27, Colfax-Mingo 21 ( (ND))

Sigourney-Keota 56, Lynnville-Sully 14 ( (ND))

Cardinal, Eldon at Wayne, Corydon ( (ND))



District 9

AHSTW 35, Shenandoah 27 ( (ND))

Central Decatur, Leon 42, Southwest Valley 22 ( (ND))

Earlham 70, West Central Valley, Stuart 0 ( (ND))

Nodaway Valley 40, Clarke, Osceola 21 ( (ND))

Westwood, Sloan 34, Riverside, Oakland 0 ( (ND))

St. Albert, Council Bluffs at Treynor ( (ND))



District 10

Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 29, West Monona 12 ( (ND))

Lawton-Bronson 14, Akron-Westfield 6 ( (ND))

Tri-Center, Neola 48, MVAOCOU 0 ( (ND))

Westwood, Sloan 34, Riverside, Oakland 0 ( (ND))

Woodbury Central, Moville 46, Ridge View 0 ( (ND))

Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia ( (ND))

CLASS 8:

District

Winfield-Mt. Union 76, River Ridge, IL 46 ( (ND))

District 0

Bedford at Worth County, MO ( (ND))



District 1

Harris-Lake Park 35, Northwood-Kensett 10 ( (ND))

St. Mary’s, Remsen 73, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 14 ( (ND))

AGWSR, Ackley at West Bend-Mallard ( (ND))

Glidden-Ralston at River Valley, Correctionville ( (ND))

Newell-Fonda at Coon Rapids-Bayard ( (ND))

West Harrison, Mondamin at Kingsley-Pierson ( (ND))

Woodbine at Ar-We-Va, Westside ( (ND))



District 2

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 87, Baxter 8 ( (ND))

Harris-Lake Park 35, Northwood-Kensett 10 ( (ND))

Janesville 63, WACO, Wayland 56 ( (ND))

Midland, Wyoming 72, Dunkerton 45 ( (ND))

Riceville 52, Central, Elkader 14 ( (ND))

Rockford 22, Kee, Lansing 18 ( (ND))

Tripoli 72, Central City 47 ( (ND))

District 3

Meskwaki Settlement School 56, West Central, Maynard 30 ( (ND))

Midland, Wyoming 72, Dunkerton 45 ( (ND))

Riceville 52, Central, Elkader 14 ( (ND))

Rockford 22, Kee, Lansing 18 ( (ND))

Tripoli 72, Central City 47 ( (ND))

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 48, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 14 ( (ND))

H-L-V, Victor at Springville ( (ND))

Lone Tree at Easton Valley ( (ND))



District 4

Iowa Valley, Marengo 40, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 21 ( (ND))

Janesville 63, WACO, Wayland 56 ( (ND))

Montezuma 50, Colo-Nesco 21 ( (ND))

New London 71, Moravia 12 ( (ND))

Winfield-Mt. Union 76, River Ridge, IL 46 ( (ND))

H-L-V, Victor at Springville ( (ND))

Lone Tree at Easton Valley ( (ND))



District 5

Collins-Maxwell 44, Murray 8 ( (ND))

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 87, Baxter 8 ( (ND))

Lenox 93, Melcher-Dallas 0 ( (ND))

Meskwaki Settlement School 56, West Central, Maynard 30 ( (ND))

Montezuma 50, Colo-Nesco 21 ( (ND))

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 48, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 14 ( (ND))

AGWSR, Ackley at West Bend-Mallard ( (ND))

Twin Cedars, Bussey at Seymour ( (ND))



District 6

Collins-Maxwell 44, Murray 8 ( (ND))

Iowa Valley, Marengo 40, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 21 ( (ND))

Lenox 93, Melcher-Dallas 0 ( (ND))

New London 71, Moravia 12 ( (ND))

East Union, Afton at Griswold ( (ND))

Lamoni at East Mills ( (ND))

Twin Cedars, Bussey at Seymour ( (ND))



District 7

Audubon 23, Fremont-Mills, Tabor 0 ( (ND))

Bedford at Worth County, MO ( (ND))

CAM, Anita at Stanton-Essex ( (ND))

East Union, Afton at Griswold ( (ND))

Lamoni at East Mills ( (ND))

Sidney at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton ( (ND))



District 8

Audubon 23, Fremont-Mills, Tabor 0 ( (ND))

St. Mary’s, Remsen 73, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 14 ( (ND))

CAM, Anita at Stanton-Essex ( (ND))

Glidden-Ralston at River Valley, Correctionville ( (ND))

Newell-Fonda at Coon Rapids-Bayard ( (ND))

Sidney at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton ( (ND))

West Harrison, Mondamin at Kingsley-Pierson ( (ND))

Woodbine at Ar-We-Va, Westside ( (ND))