The Southeast Polk Rams are off and running this year.

After falling in the 5A championship game to Valley 65-60 last year, the Rams are fueled up to win it this year. Currently, they are 6-0 and have wins over No. 3 Dowling, No. 11 Roosevelt and No. 13 Centennial.

Grace Larkins is pacing Southeast Polk with nearly 25 points per game.