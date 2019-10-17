AMES- Iowa State Cyclones Men’s Basketball lost 70 percent of their scoring from a season ago. That means Steve Prohm has to find scoring from some new places, but they’ll also be led by one of the best guards in the the Big 12 with Tyrese Haliburton running the show. They return Michael Jacobson, and hope that Solomon Young can play every game this season, injury free. Mix in a couple of transfers, and the Cyclones could surprise people in 2019-2020. Here’s more from the ISU Men’s Basketball Media Day.
Haliburton set to lead the Iowa State Cyclones as they search for scoring
