Handful of Hawkeyes will feel at home in Michigan

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A man working in his backyard is in the hospital tonight after his equipment caught fire. Des Moines fire crews responded to a fire in the 2800 block of Maple Street for an equipment fire around 8 p.m. this evening.

They say the man was working on some equipment in his backyard when it caught fire, burning him. He was taken to Mercy Hospital. No word on what caused the fire. The incident is under investigation.