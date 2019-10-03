IOWA CITY- The Iowa Hawkeyes are heading into hostile territory on Saturday as they face Michigan in Ann Arbor, but for a handful of Hawkeyes, they’ll be back in their home state. Matt McCullock has more from Iowa City.
Handful of Hawkeyes will feel at home in Michigan
Iowa City62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 52F. NW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 13 mph NW
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Iowa City62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 52F. NW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 13 mph NW
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent