Adam Rossow with the 3 keys ahead of the Iowa game against Rutgers brought to you by Gratias Homes.
CyHawk Gameday: Gratias Homes 3 keys for Iowa
Iowa City77°F Fair Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Showers
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Iowa City77°F Fair Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Showers
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous