Hawkeyes humbled by Huskers in Lincoln

Sports
Posted:
LINCOLN, NE- The Iowa Hawkeyes entered their matchup with Nebraska trying to get back to .500 in Big Ten play after an exhausting loss to Penn State on Saturday. Instead, the Hawkeyes struggled to score in the first half, digging a hole early. They’d battle back in the second half, but ran out of gas as the Huskers pulled away late for the 76-70 win. Former Iowa State Men’s Basketball Coach, Fred Hoiberg, now coaches Nebraska. With this win, he is now 5-1 as a coach against the Hawkeyes. Highlights courtesy of BTN.

