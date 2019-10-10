IOWA CITY- Saturday, the Iowa Hawkeyes will look for a course correction against Penn State. It has to start with Nate Stanley who took a step back against Michigan with his three interceptions and no touchdowns. The offense’s success is rooted in the offensive line, and they need to get back on track against the Nittany Lions if Stanley wants to get back in a groove. Matt McCullock has the story.
Hawkeyes looking to Stanley to bounce back against PSU
Iowa City60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Iowa City60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous