Hawkeyes looking to Stanley to bounce back against PSU

IOWA CITY- Saturday, the Iowa Hawkeyes will look for a course correction against Penn State. It has to start with Nate Stanley who took a step back against Michigan with his three interceptions and no touchdowns. The offense’s success is rooted in the offensive line, and they need to get back on track against the Nittany Lions if Stanley wants to get back in a groove. Matt McCullock has the story.

