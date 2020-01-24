Closings
There are currently 10 active closings. Click for more details.

Hawkeye’s Luka Garza making a case for National Player of the Year

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Iowa City

34°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Some rain or sleet may mix in. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
32°F Cloudy with snow. Some rain or sleet may mix in. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Iowa City

34°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Some rain or sleet may mix in. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
32°F Cloudy with snow. Some rain or sleet may mix in. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

IOWA CITY- Luka Garza is one of three players in the Division I Basketball to average 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. He has become the focal point of the Iowa Hawkeyes and there seems to be no slowing down the big man. It’s through his work ethic and attitude that he has been able to elevate his game. Those personality traits were instilled in him from a young age. Local 5 Sports Director, Jon Schaeffer, has the story on Garza’s rise to the national spotlight.

©TEGNA Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Share this story