IOWA CITY- Luka Garza is one of three players in the Division I Basketball to average 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. He has become the focal point of the Iowa Hawkeyes and there seems to be no slowing down the big man. It’s through his work ethic and attitude that he has been able to elevate his game. Those personality traits were instilled in him from a young age. Local 5 Sports Director, Jon Schaeffer, has the story on Garza’s rise to the national spotlight.
Hawkeye’s Luka Garza making a case for National Player of the Year
