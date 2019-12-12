AMES- Wednesday night, Iowa had more fight, more toughness, and played a better game in the final quarter of play to win their fourth straight against Iowa State. It was an emotional night for ISU Head Coach, Bill Fennelly, whose father passed away Wednesday morning. His team played strong in the first quarter, watched Iowa pull in front before half, before fighting back in the third, but again didn’t have enough in the tank to close it out. The Hawkeyes win this one 75-69 behind Kathleen Doyle’s 21 points.
Hawkeyes top Cyclones for fourth straight win in women’s hoops
Ames17°F Clear Feels like 6°
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
15°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 15F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
Iowa City18°F Clear Feels like 9°
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
18°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 18F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full
