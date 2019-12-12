Hawkeyes top Cyclones for fourth straight win in women’s hoops

AMES- Wednesday night, Iowa had more fight, more toughness, and played a better game in the final quarter of play to win their fourth straight against Iowa State. It was an emotional night for ISU Head Coach, Bill Fennelly, whose father passed away Wednesday morning. His team played strong in the first quarter, watched Iowa pull in front before half, before fighting back in the third, but again didn’t have enough in the tank to close it out. The Hawkeyes win this one 75-69 behind Kathleen Doyle’s 21 points.

