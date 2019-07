It wasn’t just the heat beating down the Iowa Cubs.

Oklahoma City homered eight times in their 18-5 win over Iowa. That number is the most allowed in franchise history in a single game.

Ian Happ and Phillip Evans homered as well bringing the home run total to 10 between the two clubs.

Iowa and OKC split the series, 2-2.

The team will hit the road for six games, beginning with Nashville on Friday.