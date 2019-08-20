Iowa and ISU in Preseason AP Top 25 Football Poll together for first time ever

The Preseason AP Top 25 Football Poll was released on Monday with the Iowa Hawkeyes in at #20, and the Iowa State Cyclones came in at #21. This is the first time both teams have been in the preseason poll together.

