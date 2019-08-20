The Preseason AP Top 25 Football Poll was released on Monday with the Iowa Hawkeyes in at #20, and the Iowa State Cyclones came in at #21. This is the first time both teams have been in the preseason poll together.
Iowa and ISU in Preseason AP Top 25 Football Poll together for first time ever
Ames68°F Fair Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 3 mph SE
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Strong Storms
- Wind
- 11 mph ESE
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Ames68°F Fair Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 3 mph SE
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Strong Storms
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Iowa City75°F Fair Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Scattered Strong Storms
- Wind
- 4 mph E
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Iowa City75°F Fair Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Scattered Strong Storms
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous