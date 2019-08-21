Iowa figuring out their O-Line shuffle

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalen Hurts' rise to the starting quarterback position at Oklahoma wasn't a foregone conclusion, despite his wealth of championship experience at Alabama.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley took his time before naming Hurts the starter for the fourth-ranked Sooners' Sept. 1 season opener against Houston. Though Hurts played in three national championship games for Alabama and helped the Crimson Tide win the 2017 national title, Riley said he wanted to see how Hurts would adjust to a new system after he transferred to Oklahoma in January .