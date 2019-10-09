Iowa Hawkeyes trying to bounce back from poor showing at Michigan as they prepare for #10 Penn State

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Iowa City

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Iowa City

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

IOWA CITY- The Iowa Hawkeyes had their worst offensive performance of the year. Nate Stanley struggled mightily and the Hawkeyes suffered their first loss of the year in Ann Arbor. Up next, a date with #10 Penn State, in a game that the Hawkeyes will try to bounce back. It will have to start with the offense getting in a rhythm led by Nate Stanley.

©TEGNA Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

 

 