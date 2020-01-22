Live Now
Hawkeye Athletic Director Gary Barta selected new playoff selection committee chairman

Iowa Hawkeyes

by:

Posted: / Updated:
University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta

Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa City

Iowa City

32°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
30°F Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta has been chosen as the new chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Barta was appointed to the selection committee in January 2019 and will replace Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens as chairman. Three new members of the selection committee were also appointed for three-year terms.

They are former Penn State offensive lineman John Urschel, Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman and Colorado AD Rick George. Besides Mullens, also cycling off the committee are former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer and Robert Morris University President Chris Howard, a former football player at Air Force.

