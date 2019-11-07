IOWA CITY- Toren young is heading home, as he tries to lead the Hawkeyes to a win in Madison on Saturday. The Wisconsin native grew up just a few minutes away from the Wisconsin campus. He was overlooked by the Badgers, and is set to put on a show in front of friends and family in Camp Randall Stadium.
Toren Young ready for return to his hometown of Madison as Hawkeyes look to take down Badgers
