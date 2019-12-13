Iowa rolls by Iowa State 84-68 to sweep the Cy-Hawk basketball games

Sports

Garza with a double-double as Hawkeyes win second straight in Cy-Hawk Series

Posted: / Updated:
AMES- Hawkeye, Jordan Bohannon, left his shoes on the court at Hilton with a message to ISU, “Thanks for the memz.” Bohannon getting his first win at Hilton as a Hawkeye Thursday behind an 84-68 win. Luka Garza had 21 points, and 11 rebounds. The Hawkeyes stretched their lead to as many as 25 points in the second half. The Cyclones fought back to get that deficit down to seven, but Iowa always had an answer. Tyrese Haliburton paced the Cyclones with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

