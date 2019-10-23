AMES- Iowa State saw Brock Purdy emerge into the spotlight a season ago against Oklahoma State. Here we are, a year later, and another true freshman is making an impact for the Cyclones. Breece Hall has taken the lead among the running backs at Iowa State. Matt Campbell, Bryce Meeker, and Deshaunte Jones talked about what has allowed the Freshman to make an instant impact.
Iowa State Cyclones setting up freshmen to make instant impact on the gridiron
