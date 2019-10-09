AMES- The Iowa State Cyclones got back to having fun with football on Saturdays in their win against TCU. That was what Matt Campbell preached to his players following the loss at Baylor two weeks ago. It was the pressure of trying to be perfect that hit the Cyclones hard, and caused them to beat themselves at times. Now they’re changing that, and trying to keep the wins rolling in the month of October as they visit Morgantown, WV, this weekend.
Iowa State Cyclones taking the pressure off and getting back to fun football
