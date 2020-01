Iowa State three game losing streak is finally snapped.

After experiencing one of the worst conference home losses in a decade to Kansas earlier this week, the Cyclones bounced back by topping Oklahoma 81-68.

Iowa State (8-7) was led by Rasir Bolton who scored a game-high 23 points while Tyrese Haliburton tipped in 15 points along with eight assists.

The Cyclones will return back to the court on the road against Baylor on Wednesday.