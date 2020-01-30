Closings
Iowa State stumbles in the second half as #1 Baylor runs away with win over Cyclones

Sports

AMES- Iowa State came out firing scoring the first five points of the game, but #1 Baylor could not be contained. A back and forth first half sent Iowa State into the break down seven points. The second half, things got ugly for Iowa State following a technical foul on Steve Prohm. Baylor would go on a 17-2 run in the second half to pull away and hand the Cyclones their eleventh loss of the year, 67-53. Iowa State is now 9-11 on the year. Baylor sits in first place in the Big 12 with a perfect 7-0 conference record.

