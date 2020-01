The Cyclones were stunned by Florida A&M in their final non-conference game.

FAMU were given just a 1.3% chance to beat Iowa State, and they stormed out of Ames with a 70-68 victory.

Tyrese Haliburton was out against the Rattlers. Rasir Bolton stepped in his place and put together a strong outing, scoring a game-high 29 points including 4-4 from three.

Iowa State opens up Big 12 play on Saturday against TCU.