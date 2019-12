The non-conference slate is now in the rear view mirror for the Cyclones women’s basketball team.

Iowa State held off a tricky North Alabama squad on Monday in an 80-72 victory.

Sophomore Ashley Joens was brilliant once again for ISU, tallying 22-points along with 15 boards to help the Cyclones maintain its edge against the Lions.

ISU will open up Big 12 play on Friday on the road against Texas Tech.