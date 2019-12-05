Cyclones back on track as ISU tops UMKC 79-61

AMES- Iowa State got out to a bit of a sluggish start, but a strong finish late in the second half closed out an 18-point victory over UMKC. Bolton, Haliburton and Jacobson all finish with 19 points in the win. Up next for the Cyclones, Seton Hall comes to Ames in a rematch from the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Pirates won that first meeting.