IOWA CITY- Kathleen Doyle led the Hawkeyes to a big win over Ohio State Wednesday night. The 77-68 win keeps Iowa in a tie for first in the Big Ten standings while also handing Lisa Bluder her 200th Big Ten win.
Iowa Women’s Basketball wins seventh straight topping Ohio State 77-68
Iowa City34°F Overcast Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Snow likely. Some rain or sleet may mix in. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Iowa City34°F Overcast Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Snow likely. Some rain or sleet may mix in. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent