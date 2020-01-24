Closings
Iowa Women's Basketball wins seventh straight topping Ohio State 77-68

IOWA CITY- Kathleen Doyle led the Hawkeyes to a big win over Ohio State Wednesday night. The 77-68 win keeps Iowa in a tie for first in the Big Ten standings while also handing Lisa Bluder her 200th Big Ten win.

