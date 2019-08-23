Iowa’s defensive line rotation

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says he supports the NFL player protest movement and receiver Kenny Stills' involvement, but wants him to play better.

"Everything these guys protest, I've lived it, I've experienced it," said an impassioned Flores, who is the son of immigrants from Honduras. "They're bringing attention to my story. I'm a son of immigrants. I'm black. I grew up poor. I've been stopped because I fit the description."