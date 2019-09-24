ISU’s Purdy named BIG 12 Player of the Week

AMES — It should be a surprise to no one that Brock Purdy was named the BIG 12’s Offensive Player of the Week.

On saturday, he picked apart the ULM defense as records fell off the page.

Just in case you need a reminder of how good Purdy was, the sophomore accounted for 510 yards of offense, a new school record, threw three passing touchdown’s and ran three rushing scores.

Just as impressive though, Purdy targeted nine receivers.

Two of them, Tarique Milton and Deshaunte Jones, had over a hundred yards. While four receivers had 50 or more.

Purdy downplayed his big day on Saturday.

“Yeah I mean, they’re the ones making plays all I gotta do is just get the ball to them. When three gets the ball he’s really explosive and speedy, Deshaunte is so reliable. Pettway is making plays and we still got young guys who haven’t seen the field yet and can make stuff happen.”



“We have a lot of talent on offense. Receivers, tight ends, running back’s. There’s only one ball and the ball is getting distributed everywhere and I’m proud to be a part of that, of a lot of guys being successful and catching the ball and making big plays. I’m just proud to see everybody be successful.”