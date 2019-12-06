Jerry Lowe’s road from Sierra Leone to the Grand View gridiron

DES MOINES- When Jerry Lowe moved to the United State from Sierra Leon in 2012 after being adopted by the Lowe family. He was a soccer player, and knew very little about the game of football. One day, he went to football practice with his brother, and was asked if he wanted to be a kicker. From there, he worked his way to the top running back spot at South Tama High School in Iowa. He had a great career there, and continues it at Grand View. Now he’ll be leaned on to run the rock at Morningside on Saturday in the NAIA Semifinals. Local 5 Sports Director, Jon Schaeffer, has the story on Lowe.