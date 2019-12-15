Jordan Bohannon raising money for Stead Family Children’s Hospital

IOWA CITY — Jordan Bohannon’s shoes will go down in Cy-Hawk rivalry lore–for reasons more than one.

Following the Hawkeyes 84-68 win over Iowa State, Bohannon left his game worn sneakers, signed and all, on the court at Hilton Coliseum.

Those shoes have since made their way back to Iowa City and Bohannon is using them to raise money for the children’s hospital.

Bohannon announced on his Twitter Friday night that he is selling raffle ticket’s with all the proceeds going to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Each ticket costs $10.

Several fans and former teammates have already donated. Bohannon annouonced on Saturday that it has already exceeded $10,000 in less than 24 hours.

If you would like to donate and have a chance to win his game-worn shoes, use @JboISUMemzShoes on Venmo.