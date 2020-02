Legendary WWE champion, Kurt Angle, was in Des Moines on Saturday night.

The Olympian gold medalist and pro wrestling Hall of Famer spotlighted the Iowa Wolves’ Pro Wrestling Night at Wells Fargo Arena.

Fans at the basketball game got to enjoy live wrestling right next to the court.

Angle, who is also a two-time college wrestling national champion, spoke about the dominance the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling.