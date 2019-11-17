49ers rule out Kittle; Sanders active against Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers will be without star tight end George Kittle for a second straight week because of injuries to his ankle and knee, while receiver Emmanuel Sanders is active against the Arizona Cardinals after he left last week’s game with injured ribs.

The NFC-leading 49ers also are without starting left tackle Joe Staley (finger) and running back Matt Breida (ankle).

The Cardinals are expected to have their original offensive line back with right tackle Justin Murray returning from a knee injury. Murray’s return will allow Justin Pugh to go back to his original spot at left guard. Arizona cornerback Tramaine Brock is out with a hamstring injury.

In Philadelphia, the Eagles are missing three starters: running back Jordan Howard, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and linebacker Nigel Bradham for their game against New England. Howard has a shoulder injury, Jeffery and Bradham have ankle injuries

The AFC-leading Patriots are without starting safety Patrick Chung because of a chest injury.

At Oakland, the Raiders will be without slot cornerback Lamarcus Joyner for their game against the winless Bengals. Joyner injured his hamstring last week.

ARIZONA-SAN FRANCISCO

Cardinals: DE Jonathan Bullard, RB Chase Edmonds, CB Tramaine Brock, WR Damiere Byrd, RB Zach Zenner, OL Lamont Gaillard, OL Joshua Miles.

49ers: TE George Kittle, OT Joe Staley, RB Matt Breida, DT D.J. Jones, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, K Robbie Gould, QB C.J. Beathard.

CINCINNATI-OAKLAND

Bengals: WR A.J. Green, TE Drew Sample, G Alex Redmond, LT Cordy Glenn, QB Jake Dolegala, CB Torry McTyer, DE Anthony Zettel.

Raiders: DB Lamarcus Joyner, T David Sharpe, WR Keelan Doss, QB DeShone Kizer, WR/RS Dwayne Harris, C Erik Magnuson, DL Terrell McClain.

NEW ENGLAND-PHILADELPHIA

Patriots: Chung, RB Damien Harris, WR Gunner Olszewski, OT Korey Cunningham, TE Ryan Izzo, QB Cody Kessler, DT Byron Cowart.

Eagles: Jeffery, Howard, Bradham, QB Nate Sudfeld, DE Shareef Miller, OL Nate Herbig, DE Daeshon Hall.

ATLANTA-CAROLINA

Falcons: RB Devonta Freeman, TE Austin Hooper, WR Brandon Powell, OT Matt Gono, S Kemal Ishmael, DT Deadrin Senat, DE John Cominsky.

Panthers: RB Mike Davis, DT Kyle Love, LB Christian Miller, OT Dennis Daley, LB Jordan Kunaszyk, WR Brandon Zylstra, CB Ross Cockrell.

BUFFALO-MIAMI

Bills: RB T.J. Yeldon, S Dean Marlowe, G Ike Boettger, OL Ryan Bates, WR Duke Williams, TE Tommy Sweeney, DT Vincent Taylor

Dolphins: CB Xavier Crawford, CB Ken Webster, LB Raekwon McMillan, G Shaq Calhoun, C/G Chris Reed, T Isaiah Prince, 96 DE Taco Charlton

DALLAS-DETROIT

Cowboys: WR Cedrick Wilson, WR Devin Smith, S Jeff Heath, G Connor Williams, DE Joe Jackson, LB Luke Gifford, DT Trysten Hill.

Lions: QB Matthew Stafford, CB Mike Jackson, G Beau Benzschawel, T Dan Skipper, T Rick Wagner, DL Da’Shawn Hand, DE Romeo Okwara.

DENVER-MINNESOTA

Broncos: WR Juwann Winfree, CB Cyrus Jones, NT DeMarcus Walker, RT Ja’Wuan James, OT Calvin Anderson, TE Jeff Heuerman, DT Jonathan Harris

Vikings: WR Adam Thielen, FS Anthony Harris, DT Hercules Mata’afa, RG Josh Kline, OG Dru Samia, OT Oli Udoh, NT Linval Joseph

HOUSTON-BALTIMORE

Ravens: DT Michael Pierce, DT Zach Sieler, G Ben Powers, CB Iman Marshall, WR Jaleel Scott, WR Chris Moore, QB Trace McSorley.

Texans: WR Steven Mitchell Jr., WR Will Fuller, CB Vernon Hargreaves, LB Tyrell Adams, T Chris Clark, DE Joel Heath.

JACKSONVILLE-INDIANAPOLIS

Jaguars: QB Josh Dobbs, WR C.J. Board, RB Tyler Ervin, CB Tae Hayes, OL Brandon Thomas, TE Seth DeValve, DT Dontavius Russell

Colts: WR Parris Campbell, OL Le’Raven Clark, CB Pierre Desir, WR T.Y. Hilton, QB Chad Kelly, RB Jordan Wilkins, CB Quincy Wilson

NEW ORLEANS-TAMPA BAY

Saints: WR/RS Deonte Harris, CB Marshon Lattimore, OL Ethan Greenidge, G/T Andrus Peat, WR Austin Carr, TE Dan Arnold, DE Carl Granderson.

Buccaneers: CB M.J. Stewart, CB Mazzi Wilkins, G Aaron Stinnie, T Jerald Hawkins, TE Jordan Legett, OLB Carl Nassib, OLB Anthony Nelson.

NEW YORK JETS-WASHINGTON

Jets: LB C.J. Mosley (groin), LB Paul Worrilow (quadriceps), CB Darryl Roberts (calf), DB Matthias Farley (quadriceps), CB Nate Hairston, DL Jordan Willis, OL Leo Koloamatangi

Redskins: WR Paul Richardson (hamstring), DL Tim Settle (hamstring), S Deshazoer Everett (ankle), RB Chris Thompson (toe), TE Vernon Davis (concussion), QB Colt McCoy, OL Ross Pierschbacher

