Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (1/12)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Marshawn Lynch muscled his way into the end zone for two more postseason touchdowns for the Seattle Seahawks, capping an unexpected bonus chapter at what could have, this time, been the end of his NFL career.

In Lynch's typical do-it-his-own-way fashion, after Seattle was ousted in the divisional round by Green Bay in a 28-23 defeat on Sunday night, the 33-year-old running back offered little insight during a brief postgame interview into his interest in again deferring retirement.