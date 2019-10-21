Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Clive
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
This Week in Iowa
Positive News
Community Calendar
RAGBRAI
Top Stories
Candidates make their case in run for Des Moines mayor seat
Top Stories
11-year-old breaks Guinness World Record at IMT Des Moines Marathon
Top Stories
BREAKING: Active police scene at Des Moines gas station
Des Moines police give free car service, not traffic tickets
Eric Cooper, MLB umpire and Iowa native, dies at 52
Protesters sound death knell on UK’s first Chick-fil-a 1 week after opening
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Mobile Apps
Alexa
Brad’s Backyard Garden
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Chicago Cubs
Top Stories
Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (10/20)
Top Stories
Big plays lead Northern Iowa past South Dakota 42-27
Top Stories
Iowa moves up three spots, Iowa State back in AP Top 25
AP Top 25: Ohio State jumps Clemson to 3rd; Wisconsin falls
Purdy, Hall go off in commanding win over Texas Tech
Hawkeyes beat Purdue for second Big Ten win of the year
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Top Stories
Knife Hacks 10-18-19
Top Stories
Community Car Checkup
Top Stories
Make My Non Profit
Funny Bone – Bill Blank
The Rocky Horror Show
Iowa’s Pork Producers 10-18-19
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (10/20)
Sports
Posted:
Oct 20, 2019 / 11:32 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 20, 2019 / 11:32 PM CDT
Find out which plays made it this week in our top 5 plays!