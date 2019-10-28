Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (10/27)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 29 points and 14 rebounds, and Dwight Howard added 16 points, 10 boards and four blocked shots in the Los Angeles Lakers' 120-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.

LeBron James had 20 points, 12 assists and six rebounds for the Lakers, who took control of their second straight victory with an 18-2 rally starting late in the third quarter.