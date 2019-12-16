Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (12/15)

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic didn't make the trip to Milwaukee and will miss the game against the Bucks after spraining his right ankle against Miami.

The club listed the 20-year-old as not with the team on the preliminary injury report for the visit to the Bucks on Monday night. Doncic's absence means the reigning rookie of the year will miss the first of two meetings with 2019 MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.