Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (12/8)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had a season-high 50 points and the Los Angeles Lakers improved to a league-best 21-3 with a 142-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

Davis hit a floater with 4:39 remaining to reach 50 points for the fourth time in his career. He was 20 of 29 from the field and made all 10 of his free throws to go along with seven rebounds and six assists.