Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (9/29)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As Marcus Williams came down with an interception to seal the Saints' triumph over previously unbeaten Dallas, injured quarterback Drew Brees ran to rookie C.J. Gardner-Johnson to offer a congratulatory hug and tap on the helmet for the defensive back's role in rushing Dak Prescott's errant desperation throw.

The Saints are surviving their record-setting QB's absence with effective defense and special teams, and making it clear that they won't relinquish their status as NFC contenders — even if that means finding ways to win without the high-powered offense that has largely defined them since coach Sean Payton and Brees joined forces in 2006.