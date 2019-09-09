Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (9/9)

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have parted ways with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski less than a year after winning the World Series.

Red Sox spokesman Kevin Gregg made the announcement Sunday night following a 10-5 loss to the New York Yankees that dropped the defending champions 17½ games behind their longtime AL East rivals. Boston, which had won three straight AL East titles, would be eliminated from the division race with a loss in the series finale on Monday night.