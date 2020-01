UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Brody Teske, A four-time state wrestling champ at Fort Dodge High School, will transfer from Penn State University.

Teske entered the NCAA transfer portal, and has since been removed from the Nittany Lions’ wrestling roster. He had compiled a 6-2 record this year unattached as a redshirt freshman at 125 pounds.

Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson says 125-pound redshirt freshman Brody Teske of Iowa is in the transfer portal. Also said incoming recruit Adam Busiello is on the roster. He is in the Penn State student directory. — James R. Carlson (@JamesRCarlson) January 9, 2020

The Duncombe, Iowa native had Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa on his final list of schools in 2017 before committing to Penn State.