Here’s how to get $40 tickets to see the Cyclones play in the Camping World Bowl

AMES — There are still a select number of tickets still left for Cyclones fans to see Iowa State take on No. 15 Notre Dame on December 28 at the 2019 Camping World Bowl.
After 400 tickets from the school’s student allotment became available for purchase earlier this week, Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said Friday that 300 tickets still remain at the $40 price point.
Lower bowl tickets can be purchased by calling the Iowa State University ticket office at 888-478-2925 (toll free) or 515-294-1816.
You can also buy tickets online, but prices start at $50 plus fees.
The 2019 Camping World Bowl in Orlando kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28 and can be watched on Local 5.
RELATED: How to get yourself to Orlando to cheer on the Cyclones in the Camping World Bowl