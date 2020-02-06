Skip to content
Local 5 - weareiowa.com
Clive
25°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Politics
National News
International News
This Week in Iowa
Positive News
Community Calendar
All Things Holiday
Top Stories
Caucus results update: 92% of precincts reporting
Top Stories
Inaccuracies found in some Iowa caucus data results
Never too young to think about the future, Brody Middle School holds career fair
App developer weighs in on Iowa Democratic Party’s caucus night woes
Griff to retire as Drake University’s live mascot
Weather
Local 5 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Alexa
Most Accurate 101
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Top Stories
Basketball in the blood for Bayless
Top Stories
Bowen Born and Xavier Foster dazzle in 3A boys basketball showdown
Top Stories
Local 5 Top 5 Plays of the Week (2/2)
Chiefs are Super Bowl 54 champions after another big comeback
Garza has 25 points, No. 18 Iowa beats No. 19 Illinois 72-65
Kurt Angle headlines Wrestling Night at the Iowa Wolves game
Iowa Live
Iowa Live
Request an Appearance
Lou’s Race Review
Pros Who Know
Entertainment
Top Stories
Meet Chuck at the Blank Park Zoo
Top Stories
Halfway to the Fair Happy Hour Fundraiser
Top Stories
Smart Money: retirement income distributions
Tailored Living: custom home organization products
“Don’t Dress for Dinner” at Ankeny Community Theatre
96 hour pre-owned sale starting today at Karl Chevrolet
Contests
About Us
Watch Live
Mobile App
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
We Are Iowa Originals
Search
Search
Search
CAUCUS RESULTS
CAUCUS RESULTS
Live caucus results
Basketball in the blood for Bayless
Local Sports
Posted:
Feb 5, 2020 / 09:26 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 5, 2020 / 09:26 PM CST