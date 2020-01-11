Basketball in the blood for Waukee’s DeVries

AMES- Iowa State and Kansas exchanged baskets early, keeping Tuesday night's game at Hilton Coliseum a close one until the Jayhawks went on a 21-3 run to end the first half up 20 points. The Cyclones were never able to rally in the worst home loss in Big 12 play since 2010 for ISU. Local 5 has full coverage plus reaction from Ames following the game.