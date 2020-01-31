Closings
Bettendorf native D.J. Carton sidelined at Ohio State due to ‘mental health issues’

A 4-star recruit from Bettendorf High School, Carton committed to the Buckeyes over Iowa, Iowa State, Indiana and Michigan, among others.

Ohio State guard D.J. Carton (3) in action during an NCAA college basketball game between Ohio State and Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Indiana won 66-54. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann says freshman guard D.J. Carton will miss Saturday’s game against Indiana, citing “personal matters.”

“D.J. remains a valued member of our program and we will continue to love and support him. Please respect the family’s privacy in this matter,” Holtmann said in a statement.

Carton also released a statement on Twitter, saying he has been dealing with mental health issues. He offered a message of support for others going through something similar.

Carton is the top-ranked freshman in Ohio State’s talented class, averaging 10 points per game this season.

