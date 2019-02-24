Bill Fennelly: 'You need to call me,' message to coaches not voting for Bridget Carleton Big 12 POY

Iowa State put up a valiant fight on Saturday.

The Cyclones trailed by as many as 21 points to No. 1 Baylor in front of the home crowd at Hilton Coliseum. Bridget Carleton sparked a late rally from the cardinal and gold, scoring 20 of her game-high 28 points in the final two frames.

Time was not in Carleton, or the Cyclones, favor, however. Nine points would be as close as they would get to the nations top ranked team, as they narrowed the gap down with five minute to play but ran out of time, falling 73-60.

Afterward, the two head coaches lobbied for their star players.

UH OH

Bridget Carleton dominated as ISU nearly pulled off the come-from-behind upset over No. 1 Baylor. She leads the BIG 12 in scoring and steals & is second in def. rebs.



Bill Fennelly thinks there's no question who the leagues best player is...however Kim Mulkey disagrees. pic.twitter.com/GG3V3NjBv0 — Matt McCullock (@MMcCullockTV) February 24, 2019

Bill Fennelly boasted about his star player saying that the conference's leading scorer, Carleton, is "no doubt" the Big 12 Player of the year.

Meanwhile, longtime Baylor head coach, Kim Mulkey, believes the league's best player resides in Waco, Kalani Brown, who won the award last year.