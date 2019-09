CARLISLE– Friday, Local 5’s Matt McCullock and Matthew Judy were homecoming kings as they traveled to the home of the Carlisle Wildcats.

Tonight in class 3A action, the Wildcats will take on the Panthers of Creston- Orient-Macksburg tonight at 7:30 p.m., but which team does our Local 5 Sports team think will get the “W” in tonight’s match up? Take a look!