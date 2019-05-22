Local Sports

Brett Moffitt bringing smiles in return to Iowa

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 10:38 PM CDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 10:38 PM CDT

Brett Moffitt bringing smiles in return to Iowa

Brett Moffitt was back around his old stomping grounds on Tuesday visiting Mercy Hospital to bring a few smiles to the children's wing. Moffitt and John Hunter Nemechek even raced one little girl around the halls. He says the smiles that brings will be something that sticks with him for a long time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local 5 Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected