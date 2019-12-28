2019 CAMPING WORLD BOWL PREVIEW: Iowa State vs. No. 15 Notre Dame

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday’s meeting between Iowa State and No. 15 Notre Dame will be the first time ever the two football teams have ever squared off.

“I’d rather play Coe College,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly joked during Friday’s press conference. “My point being that Iowa State isn’t necessarily on the list of teams that you want to play for the first time.”

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell boiled down Notre Dame’s success to a succinct line.

“Just a really well coached team that never beats itself,” Campbell said.

Local 5 Sports Director Jon Schaeffer previews the 2019 Camping World Bowl.

Team Stats (per ESPN)

Iowa StateNotre Dame
Points per game34.137.1
Points allowed per game25.318.7
Total Yards458.7429.2
Passing318.3252.6
Rushing140.3176.6
Yards Allowed362.2324.3
Pass yards allowed228.3163.7
Rush yards allowed133.8160.6

“Cy-Hawk Coast to Coast” airs live at 10 a.m. Saturday on Local 5 before the Camping World Bowl at 11 a.m. between the Cyclones and the Fighting Irish.

