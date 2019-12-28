2019 CAMPING WORLD BOWL PREVIEW: Iowa State vs. No. 15 Notre Dame

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

29°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

29°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday’s meeting between Iowa State and No. 15 Notre Dame will be the first time ever the two football teams have ever squared off.

“I’d rather play Coe College,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly joked during Friday’s press conference. “My point being that Iowa State isn’t necessarily on the list of teams that you want to play for the first time.”

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell boiled down Notre Dame’s success to a succinct line.

“Just a really well coached team that never beats itself,” Campbell said.

Gotta say, Brock Purdy gets it. Took time for a picture and autograph for some young Cyclone Fans today right before taking the stage for the Pep Rally! #CyclONEnation #Cyclones #CyHawkGameday @weareiowa5news pic.twitter.com/1htHJUA2wA — Jonathan Schaeffer (@J_SchaefferWOI) December 27, 2019

Local 5 Sports Director Jon Schaeffer previews the 2019 Camping World Bowl.

Team Stats (per ESPN)

Iowa State Notre Dame Points per game 34.1 37.1 Points allowed per game 25.3 18.7 Total Yards 458.7 429.2 Passing 318.3 252.6 Rushing 140.3 176.6 Yards Allowed 362.2 324.3 Pass yards allowed 228.3 163.7 Rush yards allowed 133.8 160.6

“Cy-Hawk Coast to Coast” airs live at 10 a.m. Saturday on Local 5 before the Camping World Bowl at 11 a.m. between the Cyclones and the Fighting Irish.